Ankita Lokhande Reveals Pictures Dancing With Vicky Jain, Calls It 'step Closer...'

After a lavish wedding with Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande has shared a picture, in which the couple can be seen grooving to filmy songs. Lokhande explains a step towards falling in love.

Ankita Lokhande & Vicky Jain groove to filmy songs on their Sangeet

Ankita Lokhande took to her Instagram and posted an unseen picture of her Sangeet ceremony with Vicky Jain, captioning it, "To be fond of dancing was a certain step towards falling in love with you." The Manikarnika actor looked gorgeous in a beautiful Manish Malhotra ensemble. On the other hand, Vicky Jain wore a black embroidered blazer.

Kangana Ranaut makes a surprise visit

Controversial queen, Kangana Ranaut robbed the entire gathering by registering her presence at Ankita and Vicky's Sangeet ceremony. Kangana, who wore a purple lehenga by JJ Valaya, paired it with a traditional mang tikka and a necklace. Dedicating the post to her Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi co-star, Kangana posted a picture on Instagram, captioning it, "Make love not war … Today is my friend's wedding."

Kangana and Ankita have been friends since the two worked together in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. At Lokhande's wedding, Queen actor Kangana congratulated her and wrote, "Many many congratulations... all the happiness of the world for you." Vicky Jain also shared a similar picture where he could be seen grooving with Ankita.

Ankit Lokhande donned a Manish Malhotra ensemble

On her wedding day, Ankita Lokhande chose to wear a Manish Malhotra lehenga, which stole the show. With a golden embellished lehenga, Ankita made a royal entry with a long veil, stealing hearts of everyone present. The actor also posted a picture of her wedding on her Instagram handle, where the couple can be seen hand in hand. Ankita captioned it, "Love is patient but we’re not. Surprise! We’re now officially Mr & Mrs Jain!" Vicky Jain looked regal on his wedding day as he wore an ivory sherwani with gold motifs and a matching turban.

Couple spotted in Mumbai

Days later, the newly-married couple was spotted at Vicky Jain's residence in Mumbai on December 16, Thursday. Ankita Lokhande donned an elegant electric blue saree, which had an intricate silver design on its border. The actor also wore sindoor on her forehead and a mangalsutra, as the two posed for a picture outside Jain's residence on Thursday.

Credit: Instagram/@lokhandeankita/kanganaranaut