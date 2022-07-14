Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain Celebrate Six-month Wedding Anniversary With Family & Friends

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain recently made headlines after they tied the knot in a dreamy ceremony with their close friends and family on December 14, 2021.

The couple is now celebrating their six-month wedding anniversary and spent the special day with their loved ones. Ankita shared several glimpses from their celebration at home and wishes poured in for the Smart Jodi winners.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's six-month anniversary

The pictures shared by Ankita saw her and her husband cutting a delicious heart-shaped cake with their names written on it. She cut a slice and fed Vicky a piece as the duo posed for the camera. There was also a beautiful bouquet of flowers placed on the table beside the cake and the couple fed their family members and posed with them too. The little children from the family were over the moon on looking at the cake and Ankita insured she fed them a piece of cake as well.

In the caption of her post, she thanked her family for making the couple's day 'special' and mentioned she missed the member of the family who could not make it. She wrote, "Happy 6 months to us baby. Thank you family for making it so special. Love u(you) guys… special thanks to my lovely bhabhi for making it so memorable. I m already missing everyone. Jaldi aana wapas.. lots of love. Riya Vivaan chachi is missing u (you)."

Have a look at the post here:

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain wedding

The bride stole the show on her wedding day as she donned a gold-coloured lehenga with matching elegant jewellery. She posed alongside her regal groom, who opted for an ivory sherwani with gold motifs as he smiled from ear to ear. The dreamy pictures from the couple's royal celebration took fans by surprise as they began to send the newlyweds their best wishes. Sharing the post, the TV actor wrote, "Love is patient but we’re not. Surprise! We’re now officially Mr & Mrs Jain!"

