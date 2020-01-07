The Debate
Ankita Lokhande's Stunning Looks In Solid Offbeat Colours; See Pics Inside

Television News

Ankita Lokhande sports solid colours with utter grace. Here is a compilation of some of her most stunning looks in solid offbeat colours.

Written By Vageesha Taluja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ankita Lokhande

Ankita Lokhande is widely known for portraying the character of Archana in Pavitra Rishta and Pragya in Ekta Kapoor’s Ek Thhi Naayka. She is quite active on social media and keeps her fans updated by posting her pictures. Recently, she posted mirror pictures with her beau Vicky Jain on Instagram, which garnered a lot of attention. Besides, she also posts snaps in her voguish attires featuring off-beat shades. Have a look at Ankita’s fashionable posts.

1. The one with bottle green colour paired with a neon shade

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita) on

 

2. The one with a red and pink combination gown

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita) on

 Also read: 'I Am Really Guarding My Rani Lakshmibai' Says 'Manikarnika' Actress Ankita Lokhande Extending Support To Kangana Ranaut

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita) on

 

3. A strappy dress featuring flares and all bright colours

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita) on

 

4. The one with an Amaranth pink backless gown shimmering with sequins

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita) on

 Also read: Ankita Lokhande Was Asked If She Is Open To Working With Ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput, Here's What She Said

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita) on

 

5. The one with a mint green shade off-shoulder top paired with blue denim

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita) on

 

6. The one with a classic black flared gown

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita) on

Also read: WATCH: Ankita Lokhande's Intimate Moments With Boyfriend Vicky Jain At A Wedding Function Goes Viral

Also read: IN PICTURES | Ankita Lokhande's Boyfriend Vicky Jain Goes Down On One Knee, Here's How The 'Manikarnika' Actress Responded

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

