Anupam Mittal Of 'Shark Tank India' Reveals What He Got Paid For The Show; 'I Should Sue'

One of the hotly-buzzed reality shows of recent times, SONY's Shark Tank India season one came to end on a successful note. The entrepreneur reality show did not only inspire the young minds of India to take up a business but also a source of entertainment via social media meme fests. The seven judges, called Sharks, also enjoyed fame and love from fans who found their unique and contrasting personalities enjoyable throughout the show.

One, in particular, was the Founder & CEO of People Group, Anupam Mittal who won the hearts of many through his calm disposition. The shark was not only commended for the vast knowledge and experience that he exhibited in the show but also his ability to guide and bring out the best in contestants. However, as per Mittal's recent post, he seems to have not gotten compensated fairly for his work on the reality show.

Shark Tank India's Anupam Mittal shares what he got paid for the show

Taking to his social media handles, the 50-year-old businessman shared a picture of a gift received from Sony Television Entertainment as a token of appreciation for his work as a judge. Mittal hilariously shared the statue of him as a doll and joked about suing the company for turning him into a doll after they told him he was a 'shark'.

Contrary to rumours, here is what I got paid for #SharkTankIndia,a doll with a questionable likeness 😤. I think I should sue 🥊



Jokes apart, thx @sharktankindia 🙏🏼for the memes, memories & memorabilia. An #Entrepreneurs figurine? who would have thought?🤔#Indiabadalrahahai pic.twitter.com/yHJL475fQ0 — Anupam Mittal (@AnupamMittal) February 17, 2022

He wrote, ''First they convinced me I am a #shark 🦈, and then @sonylivindia & @sonytvofficial turned me into a doll 🤭 Lagta hai aap log #entrepreneurs ko #superhero bana kar hi rahenge. Contrary to rumours, here is what I got paid for #SharkTankIndia,a doll with a questionable likeness 😤. I think I should sue 🥊'' He continued, ''Jokes apart, thank you very much @sharktank.india 🙏🏼 for the memories and the amazing memorabilia … mazaa aa gaya (sic)''

Additionally, he wrote down the reactions of his wife and daughter to the doll. His wife, Anchal Kumar, exclaimed, ''OMG, what have they done to you?'' and his 4-year-old daughter said, ''Papi, they made you a toy. No more shooting’' Meanwhile, he also revealed how he really felt about the doll as he wrote, ''sssup … this don’t look nothin like me ….lekin …. #mogambo khush hua (sic)’'

