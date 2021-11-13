Anupama 13 November 2021 Written Update: Baa's Shocking Offer To Anuj And Anu

Anupama 13 November 2021 episode begins with Anu and Anuj having halwa while having a friendly conversation together. Anuj asks her about adding chocolate in halwa to which she says that she wanted to have halwa and he wanted to eat chocolate so she mixed them and made chocolate halwa. meanwhile, Samar looks at them and adores their friendship and prays to God that they stay together always. On the other hand, as Vanraj reaches Surat, Kavya calls him to wish her a happy Diwali, he ignores her call. She then blames Anu for not being able to celebrate Diwali with Vanraj.

Anupama 13 November 2021 Written Update

At home, Anu prays to God and wishes that the family celebrate Diwali with Baa while at the Shah house, the family gathers for the puja. After the puja, Bapuji asks everyone to get ready as they need to go to Anu's dance academy to which Baa says that they should celebrate this day in their home. Bapuji then taunts her that it is no longer a home but a house. As they all prep to go to meet Anu, Dolly's husband, Sanjay arrives with a box of sweets and greets them. Baa then asks about Dolly to which he says that she will directly meet everyone at Anu's dance academy. As they all leave, Toshu tries to stop Pakhi but she goes anyway. Baa, Toshu and Kavya then discuss how Anu is trying to steal all the family members from them. Baa then says that today she will give such an offer to Anu that will end all this drama.

Vanraj feels why is he affected by Anu

As Anu decorates the academy with lights and diyas, she sees that Vanraj's cafe is not yet lit with diyas. She then puts them around the cafe. The Shah family then arrives and they all dance together and celebrate the festival. Baa then reaches the cafe and destroys the diyas put by Anu and enters the academy to confront Anu. Bapuji then stops her to create any drama to which she says that she needs to have an important discussion with Anuj and Anu so that they can end all the drama at once. Anu and Anuj then ask her to speak further as they too want to end this. Baa then offers a box of sindoor to Anuj and tells Anuj to marry Anu. Everyone stands shocked on hearing this.

Anupama next episode spoiler

As Baa offers Anu and Anuj to get married so they don't have to listen to any more taunts from everyone, Anu takes the sindoor fumingly and is about to put it on Anu's forehead when the episode ends.

Image: Anupamaa poster