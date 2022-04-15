Anupama 15 April 2022 Written Update: Kavya Takes Help From Her Ex-husband Anirudh

Anupama 15 April 2022 episode begins with Anu, Bapuji, Devika, Samar, Kinjal, and Mamaji getting excited about the contract received by the dance academy while Anuj decides to reveal another good news to Anu later. Anuj then recalls telling Malvika about his new job.

On the other hand, Toshu, Baa, Vanraj, and Kavya stand stunned watching everyone celebrate. Meanwhile, Rakhi wonders when will Kavya make her decision and thinks that she cannot help Toshu because it will make Kinjal angry. She then dreams about taking revenge on the Shah family.

Anupama 15 April 2022 written update

As Anu gets emotional holding the cheque in her hand, she recalls how she was always dependent on her family and on her husband for the expenses. She further tells Anuj how a husband feels bad when his wife asks him for money to which Anuj comfort and consoles her. She then says that now she can sponsor her own wedding. On the other hand, Baa tells Vanraj that she is happy to know that Anu now has money to spend on her wedding. Vanraj then replies with envy that he doesn't understand how Anu is receiving so much money. They both then recall Bapuji’s words when he said that Anu’s presence will bring prosperity to the house.

Rakhi waits for Kavya’s answer

On the other hand, Anu then gives the cheque to Bapuji and urges him to spend the money on her wedding as per his wish. This leaves Bapuji in tears and even Devika, Samar, Kinjal, Dolly and others get emotional. Meanwhile, Kavya calls her ex Anirudh while Vanraj gets furious overhearing her conversation.

Anupama next episode spoiler

Anu and Anuj share a romantic moment together while Kavya and Vanraj get into a heated argument. Vanraj questions Kavya for calling her ex and asks her to leave the house after signing divorce papers. He even blames her for ruining his life and mentions how he was successful before she came into his life. Kavya stands stunned.

Image: A Still from 'Anupamaa'