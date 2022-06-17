Anupama 17 June 2022 Written Update: Anuj Warns Barkha Not To Hurt Anu At Any Cost

Anupama 17 June 2022 episode begins with Anu and Anuj hugging each other with the latter stating that she is the best. On the other hand, Kavya talks to Vanraj and says that she thought Anu won't be able to manage on her own but she proved her wrong. She then tells Vanraj to be happy that Anu is doing well in her life to which Vanraj agrees and adds that he is only worried about Anu’s new family. Vanraj says that he knows Anuj and Anu will do no harm to them but he knows that their new family might create problems. He then recalls instances from the party.

Anupama 17 June 2022 Written Update

As Kavya walks out, Vanraj thanks her and leaves her blushing. On the other hand, Anu opens Bapuji’s gift and sees her favourite sweets. She eats them and gets emotional. Meanwhile, Anuj enters Barkha's room and makes it clear to her that he cannot see Anu in pain to which Barkha says that she cannot understand what he is trying to say. Anuj then says that he knows she can understand him. Barkha is left stunned.

Pakhi gets adamant to live in Anu’s house for a while

The next morning, as Anu walks outside the house, she gets happy seeing the Tulsi plant. As she worships the plant, Barkha and Ankush return from jogging and look at her. While Barkha says that the plant doesn't match the house’s style, Ankush gets impressed by Anu. On the other hand, as Pakhi begins to praise Anu’s new house and family, she asserts that she will frequently live in her house. Samar then lashes out at her and says that she doesn't love Anu but only her new lifestyle and this is why she wants to live with her. Even baa warns her not to cross her limits while Toshu and Kinjal try to make her understand that it is not a good idea to live in Anu’s house. Pakhi then lashes out at everyone and even misbehaves with them by stating that she feels insulted by their middle-class behaviour. She even calls out Vanraj for not doing anything and Toshu for conveniently shifting to the penthouse. She then asserts that she will go to Anu’s house and nobody can stop her. Meanwhile, Anu learns the new mechanism of the house as she enters the kitchen and decorates it.

Anupama next episode spoiler

As Anu decks up the kitchen with several boxes, Barkha arrives and gets annoyed. On the other hand, Vanraj is about to see the wallpaper of Pakhi’s phone that consists of her picture with Adhik.

Imahe: A Still from Anupamaa