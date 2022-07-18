Anupama 18 July 2022 Written Update: Kinjal Gets Worried As Anu Brings Lil Anu Home

Anupama 18 July 2022 episode begins with Kavya assuring Vanraj that Anu must’ve thought this through while adding that this was Anuj and Anu’s decision. She then tells Anu that she is doing a great job and adds that she always inspires her. Kavya then goes to the kitchen to prepare hot chocolate for Lil Anu while Vanraj talks to Baa about Anuj’s plan to sideline his kids.

Anupama 18 July 2022 Written Update

Baa then says that she wants Lil Anu to stay happy but not in her house. Pakhi overhears their conversation. Vanraj continues by saying that Anuj is a smart businessman and adds that he planned to foster a child so that his kids won't get any share in his property. He then adds that he is not a beggar and his kids don't need his money.

Toshu expresses his anger towards Anu

As Anu talks to Samar, Pakhi and Toshu, they express their reaction to the shocking news they received. Toshu leaves her hand and taunts her that if she will hold so many hands together then she tends to leave a few. He then mentions that it is shocking for him as his baby and sister are arriving in his life together. As Samar expresses his shock, Pakhi asks her to be clear and confess that he felt jealous. Later on, Kavya feeds hot chocolate to Lil Anu and talks to Kinjal. As Kinjal worries about Anu neglecting her child, kavya makes her understand that she will manage everything. She then convinces Kinjla by saying that when Anu will take care of her child, she will volunteer and take care of Lil Anu. On the other hand, Samar and Pakhi try to convince Toshu that Anu is not wrong and reminds him of her struggles. Anu then meets Kinjal and assures her that she will be there for her.

Anupama next episode spoiler

As Kinjal decides to visit the doctor, she says that she will go with Anu. Vanraj then asks her whether Anu has time for her. On the other hand, Anu and Anuj spend quality time with Lil Anu.

Image: A Still from Anupamaa