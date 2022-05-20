Anupama 20 May 2022 Written Update: Anuj And Anu Finally Get Married

Anupama 20 May 2022 episode begins with Anu telling Anuj that respect means everything in a relationship to which Anuj agrees with her. She then adds that if there is no respect, then even love is meaningless. They both then reveal that they will not take any vows but just one vow to respect each other. Bapuji then says that he's never seen such a wedding. As he says that it is the perfect wedding, Meenu says that Vanraj is missing. While Samar tries to explain to Meenu that it is ok, Vanraj makes an entry.

Anupama 20 May 2022 Written Update

As Vanraj arrives with a bouquet in his hand, everyone gets shocked to see him. He then says that he wanted to attend the wedding not for Anu but for himself. They all then gather for a family picture. Devika then meets Vanraj and lauds him for his behaviour. She then advises him to continue being the person he has now become to which Vanraj smiles at her. On the other hand, as Samar, Pakhi, and Toshu walk toward the mandap, they see a lot of disorder. They all get tensed and arrange everything properly. Later on, as GK manages to grab Anuj's shoes before the pheras, everyone laughs at him and reveals that this is an old tradition. The kids then reveal that nowadays they steal the mobiles. Anuj then looks for his phone and realises that the kids have stolen it.

Anuj and Anu tie the knot

As the pandit chants the mantras, Baa and Bapuji step further for kanyadaan. Toshu, Pakhi, and Samar perform a ritual of ‘mummydaan’ which leaves everyone emotional. As Samar takes the sindoor, he drops it but Vanraj catches it before it falls to the ground. As Anu and Anuj's wedding ritual gets completed, the pandit announces them as husband and wife. As they take everyone's blessings, Baa gets emotional.

Anupama next episode spoiler

As the Shah family bids Anu goodbye, Vanraj also arrives and participates at the moment.

Image: A Still from Anupamaa