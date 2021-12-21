Anupama 21st December 2021 Written Update: Anuj Reveals His Shocking Past To Anu

Anupama 21 December 2021 episode begins with Anuj trying to clarify why he did not reveal anything about his sister to Anu, while the latter avoiding him. On the other hand, Malvika keeps inquiring about Anuj and even suspects why a woman's clothes and accessories were there in the house. She further asks GK whether he got married to which he says that he hasn't reached the age of marriage yet. She then asks whether Anuj married someone and realises that it could be Anu's stuff. Meanwhile, at the Shah house, Pakhi shouts at Samar for taking pictures of her with a wrong angle from where she looks fat. Samar then sho0ws her a picture in which she is not present and jokes that she is not looking fat in that.

Anupama 21 December 2021 Written Update

As Pakhi, Samar, Nandini, Toshu and Kinjal chat together after returning from the party, Pakhi complains to Toshu about Samar. He then suggests she should tell Bapuji about it but Nandini yells at Samar and asks him not to tease Pakhi. Vanraj then returns home while everyone praises him for throwing an awesome party. Toshu also says that he never attended such an amazing party ever to which Vanraj thanks him and others. He further feels gratitude towards his kids for praising and respecting him after such a long time. He then sits with them and tells them to understand that Anu has a life too and they should not expect her to be there solving their problems. He also compliments Kinjal for taking over the responsibilities of the house in Anu's absence. Meanwhile, Kavya fumes listening to Vanraj and thinking about how everyone keeps avoiding her. As everyone goes to sleep, Kinjal walks to Vanraj and asks him to give Kavya another chance as everyone deserves a second chance. He then goes to the room but is unable to chat with him and feels sorry.

Malvika learns about Anuj's accident

As GK reveals that Anu came to the house after Anuj's accident, Malvika loses her calm and yells at her for not telling her about it. GK further tells her that Anu has been with Anuj and has been taking care of him all this while. She then asks whether Anu has any feelings for Anuj to which GK says he has no idea.

Anupama next episode spoiler

As Malvika reaches Anu's house to find Anuj, she asks Anu whether she loves him or not. Anu stands stunned while Anuj apologises to her for Malvika's behaviour. Anu, on the other hand, gets annoyed by Anuj's constant apologies. later on, as she decides to cook for Anuj, Malvika arrives and drags her stating that she will cook for her brother.

