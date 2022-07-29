Anupama 29 July 2022 Written Update: Pakhi Insults Anu; Latter Breaks Down In Tears

Anupama 29 July 2022 episode begins with Kavya telling Lil Anu to go inside and play which the latter says that she will not leave her mother alone. Pakhi then shouts at her and tells her to leave and adds that it is her house. Anu then warns Pakhi to stop but she keeps insulting her. Even Kavya and Kinjal scream at Pakhi to behave but she insults them as well. Rakhi gets angry at Pakhi and asks Baa whether she will scold Pakhi or not.

Anupama 29 July 2022 Written Update

Vanraj then tells Pakhi to stop her misbehaviour but she urges him to open her heart out for one time. Anu then asks Lil Anu to go outside to which the latter tells Pakhi that she should not misbehave with her mother. Bapuji then says that God never forgives a person who does not respect their mother and takes Lil Anu outside. As Pakhi continues to say mean things to Anu, Kavya asks Vanraj whether he will stop Pakhi or not. Pakhi also comments on Anu’s pretentious behaviour as a mother and reminds her of how selfish she has been. Pakhi further adds how Anu wants to control everyone’s lives.

Anu breaks down in tears

Rakhi then sides with Pakhi and reflects on Anu fostering a child but Kinjal gives her a befitting reply. On the other hand, Baouji urges Lil Anu to have the cream roll but she denies stating that she cannot be happy when her mother is not. On the other hand, Pakhi makes serious allegations about Anu while the latter feels disgusted about having a daughter like her. Baa then urges Anu to leave the house and never return.

Anupama next episode spoiler

Anu asserts that she will not stop visiting the Shah house to which Vanraj warns her that he will kick her out of the house. Anuj then arrives and supports Anu and says that today he will fight with everyone on Anu’s behalf.

Image: A Still from Anupamaa