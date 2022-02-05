Anupama 5 February 2022 Written Update: Anuj's Shocking Decision Makes Anu Furious

Anupama 5 February 2022 episode begins with Anu assuring Anuj that though she is leaving the house, she will never leave his life. She then asks him to stay with his sister and support her while Anuj sits silently.

Anuj then says he will not be able to live without Malvika and Anu and has made a decision and asks for Anu's support. Anu then assures him that she will stand by him always. She then asks him what his decision is, to which he asks her to wait until the next day.

Anupama 5 February 2022 written update

The next morning, as Anuj comes out of his room, Anu feeds him yoghurt. On the other hand, Vanraj wonders what Anu and Anuj must have told Malvika as the latter called him to the office urgently. As he walks out of the house, Bapuji stops him and asks him to wait for things to get calm.

Vanraj says that he cannot wait as it is the day of decision. He then leaves while Bapuji and others stare at him. As he reaches the office, Malvika tells him that Anu gave away her stakes to Anuj while the latter gave everything to her. This delights Vanraj while Malvika breaks down in tears.

Anu doesn't support Anuj in his decision

On the other hand, Anu learns about Anuj's decision and gets angry at him for not finding a solution to the problem. She tells him that his sister needs him and that going away from her life is not a solution. Anuj then says that he is doing this for Malvika's happiness, to which she says that he should not leave his family during the difficult time.

Meanwhile, Malika tells Vanraj that she cannot take over the company and when she is about to give away everything back to Anuj, Vanraj stops her. Anu tries to make Anuj understand that Malvika is in the wrong company and how Vanraj could take away their empire from her. Anuj then says that he will always stand by his sister but will not take over the company.

Anupama next episode spoiler

Vanraj manipulates Malvika by telling her that Anuj is just a puppet of Anu and will always do what she says. He even tells her that he cares more about Anu than his own sister and assures her that he will stay with her and support her always. On the other hand, Anu expresses her anger to Anuj and says that she will not support him in his decision because it is totally wrong.

Image: A Still from Anupamaa