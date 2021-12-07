Anupama 7 December 2021 Written Update: Kavya Blackmails Vanraj; Denies Giving Divorce

Anupama 7 December 2021 episode begins with Anu trying to make Vanraj understand that he should not make an impulsive decision of leaving Kavya and should think about his family too. He then says that he will not change his decision and asks Anu to stay out of the matter. Anu then says that he knew from the beginning that Kavya is rude and yet he loved her to which Vanraj reminds her how Kavya cheated on him and his family and adds that he does not love her anymore. They both then hear a sound from Kavya's room and go inside. They find the room in chaos with Kavya crying in a corner.

Anupama 7 December 2021 Written Update

Anu then keeps convincing Vanarj to give divorce a second thought but he does not change his mind. She even backs Kavya to which Kavya thanks her and adds that she will not sign the divorce papers and instead, she will trouble Vanraj. She then slams her own head on the wall and threatens Vanraj that she will file harassment and domestic violence case against him to which Anu asks if she had gone mad. Vanraj then dials a number to the police and gives the phone to Kavya but Anu disconnects the call. Vanraj then says that if Kavya wants to file a case then she can do because after that he can stay away from her. Anu further tries to calm them and make them understand but Vanraj tells her to mind her own business.

Anuj worries about Anu

As Anu leaves the house, she finds Anuj standing on the road while waiting for her. Anuj then tells her that he was worried for her to which Anu reveals the situation between Vanraj and Kavya. Anuj then praises for having such a beautiful heart as people nowadays think that being selfish is the new normal.

Anupama next episode spoiler

In the next episode spoiler, Anuj calls Anu and informs her that they have a meeting scheduled outside Ahemdabad to which Anu gets ready. As she waits for Anuj to pick her up, the latter meets with an accident on the way.

Image: Instagram/@starplus