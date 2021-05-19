Anupamaa 19 May Episode Spoilers: Adi Stands By Anupama Amid News Of Her Illness

Anupamaa is a popular TV series that revolves around the life of a middle-class housewife, Anupamaa, played by Rupali Ganguly. Anupamaa's May 18 episode showed Anupama being diagnosed with cancer while Kavya upset Baa and the others by making wedding plans for her and Vanraj. Read here to find out what will happen next in the Anupamaa 19 May episode.

Anupamaa spoilers: May 19

In the preview for Anupamaa 19 May episode, fans can see Advaith telling Anupama that they will beat this illness together, as long as she has courage. Anupama writes a small motivational note which says, "Anupama, you will do it!" in Hindi and sticks it to her mirror. On the other hand, Kavya tries to create problems between Vanraj and Anupama by telling him that Anu is cool and unaffected by the divorce.

She seems to be mocking how sad Vanraj is about the divorce since he's not ready to talk about his own future wedding with Kavya. The two then look over to Anupama's room and see her laughing with Advaith. Kavya implies Anupama has "moved on" with Adi, and Vanraj looks angry.

A look at Anupamaa latest episode: May 18

Anupamaa latest episode on May 18 begins with Anupama and Vanraj, on the way back from the courthouse with Dr Advaith Khanna. Anu asks him to play some music and Adi obliges, however, The Breakup Song begins to play making Anu and Vanraj awkward. Meanwhile, Baa and Dolly cook food as Vanraj and Anu are on their way.

Paakhi asks if her mother will eat with them, and Baa assures her that she will. Toshu and Samar, on the other hand, discuss how their family will break today. Toshu reminisces about how they used to wait for their parents to come home as children, however, it won't be the same this time. Samar tells him not to worry and that he'll get used to it.

Anupama and Vanraj get home, and everybody hugs each other. Baa asks the two of them to freshen up so they can all eat together. Anupama asks Samar if he made the arrangements, making everyone wonder what she's talking about and Samar hands her the keys to another room at the resort. Vanraj and the others look upset at this, while Baa tells Anu she can't leave and tries to take her inside. Anupama however, stands her ground and goes back to her own cabin.

Anu takes her nameplate from outside the cottage and hangs it outside her new room. Samar makes a motion at her asking if he should accompany her, but she tells him to stay put. Inside the room, Anupama starts thinking about all the times that she did things for everyone in the house and remembers how much they needed her.

Kavya then shows up at Anu's door with some tea and tells Anu that she has supported her when she didn't have anyone and that she won't leave her alone either. She then passive-aggressively tells Anupama that she's all alone as she has no family, no husband or anybody else. She also mocks Anu as she looks sad about the divorce because she assumed that Anu would be happy to be free from her old life.

Anupama then tells Kavya that she's not upset in the slightest and that she plans to make a new life for herself, and thanks her for the tea. Kavya then shows up at the Shah's cottage with sweets and a card, while Baa gets upset looking at how happy Kavya is about the recent divorce. Kavya then asks Baa to read the card. She does and then passes it along to Vanraj, who looks scandalized.

Vanraj gets upset with Kavya's behaviour but Kavya remains oblivious and nonchalant about the whole thing. She happily announces that the divorce is done, and her own divorce will be granted soon. She also tells Baa and the others that a wedding is auspicious and they shouldn't waste any time. She then tells Vanraj's kids that she wants a destination wedding and that they should choose the destination, while all three look at her in disbelief and irritation.

On the other hand, Dr Advaith Khanna tells Anupama that he has news about her reports and that he won't beat around the bush with her results. Anupama asks him if there was a problem with the results. The episode ends with Adi telling a shocked Anupama that her tumour was malignant and that she has cancer.

Image - Rupali Ganguly's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.