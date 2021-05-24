'Anupamaa' Actor Madalsa Sharma’s Husband And Parents Pay Surprise Visit On Sets

It’s been a month since the cast of Anupamaa has been shooting in Goa for the episodes of the ongoing drama. Actor Madalsa Sharma got a surprise from her family, who travelled all the way to meet her. Sharma’s husband Mahaakshay Chakraborty, mother Sheela Sharma and father Subhash Sharma visited her on her sets and left her elated. Sharing pics with them, Anupamaa’s Kavya wrote, “When your family gives you a surprise visit on set!.” In one of the pics, her family members also posed with her co-stars Anagha Bhosale and Paras Kalnawat. Madalsa Sharma's husband was all smiles with her team members. The former went on to call it her “photo of the day”.

Madalsa’s family visits her in Goa

Meanwhile, Paras Kalnawat, Madalsa Sharma, Sudhanshu Pandey and Anagha Bhosale have made a team together which they call “Fantastic four”. Speaking about it, Paras remarked, “There is something beautiful about unforced bonds; the energy is real. Introducing new hashtag: #SPAM.” The four stars often create some fun-filled reels and dance to the tunes of peppy Bollywood songs. Recently, they performed on Jatin-Lalit, Amit Kumar, Sonu Nigam, Alka Yagnik, Udit Narayan, Kavita Krishnamurthy's song Bole Chudiyan. They were all dressed in their on-screen avatars, which means they shot the video amid shooting 'Sanan's' engagement scenes.

All actors of the Anupamaa cast have returned to the sets, except for Nidhi Shah, Arvind Vaidya and Tassnim Sheikh. In the first week of May, Rupali Ganguly's husband Ashwin K. Verma and son Rudransh had also visited her on the sets. "Since I can’t go home, my two hearts came to meet me. The men I love most," she had written while sharing pics with them. She added that it's the first time she has been away from her son for so long.

Meanwhile, as per the latest Anupamaa episodes, the family gets divided as Anupamaa sides with Samar and Nandini; and Leela, Vanraj and the rest of the members stand against the duo's engagement after Nandini reveals that she can't be a mother. Leela leaves Anupamaa broken after she calls her an outsider, just a day after her divorce.

(IMAGE: MADALSA SHARMA'S INSTAGRAM)

