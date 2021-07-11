'Anupamaa' July 12 Episode Spoilers: Samar Angry On Anupama For Helping Vanraj

Anupamaa starring Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey is one of the highest TRP garnering shows on air. The current story for the show focuses on Anu giving Vanraj a new business idea, while Kavya schedules an interview for him. Read on to get Anupamaa July 12 episode spoiler.

Anupamaa July 12 episode spoiler

In the next episode of Anupamaa, Anu will be seen trying to talk to Samae who is not happy with Anu's decision of letting Vanraj open a cafe at her dance class. Samar says that both Kavya and Vanraj have hurt her so much that and she should concentrate on her work rather than trying to help them. Meanwhile, Vanraj struggles to keep the name of the cafe.

'Anupama' latest episode update

Anu excitedly tells Vanraj that she has got a business idea for him. The whole family gathers to hear but at the same time, Kavya informs she has fixed a job interview for her and Vanraj and asks Vanraj if he can attend a job interview at 12 noon the next day. Vanraj willingly agrees and then asks Anu about her idea. Anu suggests an idea to Vanraj about opening a cafe along with her dance class in the factory. Toshu says that is a good idea, they will have 2 parallelly running businesses. Kinjal and Pakhi also back him and say they will get free footfall for both dance classes and cafe and can buy equipment from Vanraj’s friend. Samar gets angry hearing the idea. Vanraj agrees and says that it's a brilliant idea, he would be an entrepreneur.

mnBapuji asks him to discuss it once with his wife Kavya before taking any decision. Kavya disagrees with his idea and doesn't give her consent. Vanraj says the discussion is over and work will begin soon and requests Kavya to let him pursue his entrepreneurial dream, he knows she hates Anu and is opposing for that reason, but should agree for his sake. She agrees and says though she is not in its favour, he has to arrange funds himself and let her see if she or he will be proven wrong. Vanraj thanks her. The family congratulates Vanraj. Anu asks Bapuji if she did wrong by interfering between Vanraj and Kavya. Meanwhile, Anu notices Samar angrily walking away.

Image: Rupali Ganguly's Instagram

