'Anupamaa': Prequel Of Rupali Ganguly-starrer Popular Show To Stream On OTT

It's time for popular show Anupamaa fans to brace themselves as the makers have a special surprise for all. For the first time in Indian entertainment, Anupamaa is going the OTT way. Owing to the great popularity of the show, a prequel is set to exclusively stream on Disney Plus Hotstar.

The show will offer viewers a closer look at Anupamaa’s life, a few years into her marriage. The 11-episode prequel will see Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, and others reprising their roles. The episodes of the prequel, released over 11 days, will not be aired on television and will exclusively air on the streaming platform.

Anupamaa prequel to air on OTT platform

Talking about the prequel, Gaurav Banerjee, Head, Content Disney Plus Hotstar and HSM Entertainment Network, Disney Star, said in a statement, “Experimenting with new formats is a norm at Disney Plus Hotstar, and this vision has led to the genesis of a prequel of audience’s favourite television show. Following the response to our recent titles, and the avid fan following for Anupamaa, we took the opportunity to further deepen their connection with the character in an all-new format. We are confident that this exciting format will resonate well with India’s series-loving fandom and make the viewers fall in love with the character once again.”

Anupamaa was launched in July 2020 on television and has already aired over 500 episodes, available on both Star Plus and Disney+ Hotstar. The show has been receiving appreciation from fans all across who are in awe of the storyline. Adapted in Hindi from the popular Bengali series Sreemoyee, Anupamaa follows the life of a Gujarati homemaker, Anupama, played by Rupali. Compassionate, loving, and devoted to her family and husband, Anupama rarely receives the respect she deserves in the house.

Image: Instagram/anupma.yrkkh