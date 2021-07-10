'Anupamaa' Written Update For July 10: Anu Has A New Business Idea For Vanraj

Anupamaa starring Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey is one of the highest TRP garnering shows on air. The latest episode showed, Anu giving a new business idea to Vanraj after he loses his job. Get Anupama July 810 written update here.

Anupamaa July 10 episode written update

Rakhi sees Anupama hearing her and Kinjal’s conversation and asks Kinjal to pass the phone to Anupama. She tells Anu that living separately is best at the moment for Toshu and Kinjal. Anu says she can understand Rakhi's concern as a mother, everyone likes being with family for peace of mind, but when there is no peace of mind, it is better to live separately. Anu says the first few years of the marriage are best as they live for themselves as later they will get busy with children and hence, Toshu and Kinajl should live separately. She reasoned with Kinjal and said that they were not staying in different cities and so Kinjal can visit her anytime and family can get closer by staying separately. Rakhi thanks Anu and hopes Kinjal understands her at least.

Meanwhile, Anu excitedly tells Vanraj that she has got a business idea for him. The whole family gathers to hear but at the same time, Kavya informs she has fixed a job interview for her and Vanraj and asks Vanraj if he can attend a job interview at 12 noon next day. Vanraj willingly agrees and then asks Anu about her idea. Anu hesitates after hearing the situation. But on Vanraj's insistence, Anu suggests that if his friend is selling his cafe, he can buy cafe equipment, find a place, and open his own cafe. Kavya lashes out at Anu and says that it isn't easy to open a cafe and that she won't allow her husband to open a roadside Dhaba. Vanraj says even though Anu’s idea was right, he will need huge funds to rent a cafe and other expenses. Toshu says if they find a place, they will find investment. Vanraj thanks Anu for the idea and thanks Kavya for tomorrow’s interview.

Baa says Anu suggested the idea to open a cafe along with her dance class in the factory. Toshu says that is a good idea, they will have 2 parallelly running businesses. Kinjal and Pakhi also back him and say they will get free footfall for both dance classes and cafe and can buy equipment from Vanraj’s friend. Samar gets angry hearing the idea. Vanraj agrees and says that it's a brilliant idea, he would be an entrepreneur. Bapuji asks him to discuss it once with his wife Kavya before taking any decision. Kavya disagrees with his idea and doesn't give her consent. Vanraj says the discussion is over and work will begin soon and requests Kavya to let him pursue his entrepreneurial dream, he knows she hates Anu and is opposing for that reason, but should agree for his sake. She agrees and says though she is not in its favour, he has to arrange funds himself and let her see if she or he will be proven wrong. Vanraj thanks her. The family congratulates Vanraj. Anu asks Bapuji if she did wrong by interfering between Vanraj and Kavya. Meanwhile, Anu notices Samar angrily walking away.

IMAGE: STAR PLUS FAN PAGE/RUPALI GANGULY'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.