The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Anusha Dandekar & Karan Kundrra's 'Man Up Woman Up' Collection; Know All About The Brand

Television News

Anusha Dandekar and her boyfriend Karan Kundrra launched their co-clothing brand, Man Up Woman Up. Read further and know everything about the label.

Written By Riddhi Adsul | Mumbai | Updated On:
Anusha Dandekar

The supermodel Anusha Dandekar has made it huge in the modelling industry. Craving her niche in fashion and styling, Anusha Dandekar has gained immense social popularity amongst fashion enthusiasts. The MTV Love School host recently launched her clothing label called Man Up Woman Up, alongside her boyfriend, Karan Kundrra. 

Also Read | Anusha Dandekar's makeup tutorials for summers will get you running to stores

Anusha Dandekar took to Instagram to announce and promote the brand. She shared several pictures in outfits belonging to the collection of Man Up Woman Up. Take a look at Anusha Dandekar and Karan Kundrra's newly launched clothing brand's outfits.  

Anusha Dandekar's Man Up Woman Up Collection

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha) on

Also Read | Anusha Dandekar’s throwback pic with Neetu Kapoor & Rishi Kapoor her fans must not miss!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha) on

Also Read | Anusha Dandekar's monokini looks on Instagram that you must check out!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha) on

About Anusha Dandekar's Venture 

Man Up Woman Up, also known as MUWU, is known as one of the stylish, cool brands that make the most comfortable thing you own in your wardrobe. As per the official site claims, MUWU stands by good in you, believes in you and makes sure that you feel confident, comfortable and also make a statement. Anusha Dandekar titled the slogan as, "It's time to Man Up, Woman Up!". Reportedly, the brand was carried out of the need to express one's personal style with a take on celebrity life and how it fits into the real world. 

Also Read | Anusha Dandekar & Shibani Dandekar's thigh slit pants collection can make you envious

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
IMPORTANT: H1B workers seek 180 instead of 60-day stay in US post-unemployment period
H1B WORKERS SEEK 180 INSTEAD OF 60-DAY STAY IN US POST-UNEMPLOYMENT PERIOD
COVID-19
MALLYA ASKS INDIAN GOVT FOR HELP
Swamy
INDIA NEEDS A NEW CAA: DR SWAMY
Lockdown
MISHTI SHOPS OPENS IN BENGAL
Pune startup gets funding for ion generator that can curb virus load by upto 99% in 1 hour
STARTUP'S GENERATOR TO CURB VIRUS
Samosa
UP MAN CALLS DM'S CONTROL ROOM