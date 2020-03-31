Anusha Dandekar & Karan Kundrra's 'Man Up Woman Up' Collection; Know All About The Brand

The supermodel Anusha Dandekar has made it huge in the modelling industry. Craving her niche in fashion and styling, Anusha Dandekar has gained immense social popularity amongst fashion enthusiasts. The MTV Love School host recently launched her clothing label called Man Up Woman Up, alongside her boyfriend, Karan Kundrra.

Anusha Dandekar took to Instagram to announce and promote the brand. She shared several pictures in outfits belonging to the collection of Man Up Woman Up. Take a look at Anusha Dandekar and Karan Kundrra's newly launched clothing brand's outfits.

Anusha Dandekar's Man Up Woman Up Collection

About Anusha Dandekar's Venture

Man Up Woman Up, also known as MUWU, is known as one of the stylish, cool brands that make the most comfortable thing you own in your wardrobe. As per the official site claims, MUWU stands by good in you, believes in you and makes sure that you feel confident, comfortable and also make a statement. Anusha Dandekar titled the slogan as, "It's time to Man Up, Woman Up!". Reportedly, the brand was carried out of the need to express one's personal style with a take on celebrity life and how it fits into the real world.

