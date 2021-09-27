Anusha Dandekar Opens Up About Her Breakup: Says 'We Deserve More Honesty And Love'

Actor and TV show host Anusha Dandekar is known to maintain silence concerning her private life including her break up with actor Karan Kundrra. The couple, who dated for several years, broke up in 2020 and remained tight-lipped about the reason behind it. When asked to provide a direct reason behind her break-up, Dandekar responded with an optimistic response resonating with many dealing with a breakup.

Anusha Dandekar opens up on her break up with Karan Kundrra

Known for being an avid social media user, the 39-year-old actor often engages in a fun and candid question and answer session with her online fan base. On September 27, the actor conducted another Q&A session to answer the fans' burning questions on her personal and professional life. One fan, who was curious to know the reason behind Dandekar's breakup, asked, ''Please, I want to know the direct reason for your break up if you can tell it.''

Without citing a real reason, the VJ provided the fan with an optimistic answer about self love. A cherry on the top for the fans was the picture she uploaded with the answer where she was seen lying on the floor with her dog on her side. She wrote,

''We deserve more honesty, love and happiness...and it starts with self-love. So, I chose me. That's it.''

Image credit: Anusha Dandekar IG

More on Anusha Dandekar and Karan Kundra breakup

Anusha Dandekar and Karan Kundrra hosted a popular reality show about dating on the MTV channel called Love School from 2016 to 2019. While the reason behind their breakup is unknown, but Dandekar, on several occasions, hinted at being disappointed and heartbroken in her relationship with actor Karan Kundrra during one of her Instagram Q&A sessions. Answering a question from a fan, she wrote, ''You know, I wasn't torn from the inside, I was more shocked & disappointed in what I had accepted all these years. When I stepped away and saw the reality of what was going on... how much self love and self respect I had allowed myself to lose... I really broke my own heart... if that makes sense.'' On the work front, Dandekar is judging the popular MTV reality show for the search of India's Next Top Model.

Image:@Instagram/vjanusha