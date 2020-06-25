Anusha Dandekar Or Hina Khan: Whose Pleated Skirt Do You Like More?

Anusha Dandekar and Hina Khan have successfully impressed the fashion police with their vogue styling statements. These celebs have also received praises from fans for their inspirational fashion sense. In April 2019, Anusha Dandekar and Hina Khan shared their photos donning similar pleated skirts. Check out, which of these actors' outfit do you like more, VJ Anusha Dandekar or television diva Hina Khan.

Anusha Dandekar's Skirt Wardrobe -

Back in 2019, Anusha Dandekar shared an Instagram post of her from the sets of MTV Love School. Here, the former supermodel can be seen posing in a white top tucked in a blue pleated skirt. The white tee had off-shoulder sleeves. Anusha Dandekar's skirt had a combination of blue and grey complexion. The India's Next Top Model host accessorised her look with a pair of white flats and animal print sunglasses.

For glam, she was styled in a simple nude makeup. Anusha Dandekar tied up her hair in a bun and completed the hairstyle with plates style. The actor wrote in her caption "When bra straps are just cooler to show than not! @anushaforps 💗Have you got yours?". Check out Anusha Dandekar's photos in the blue and grey pleated skirt.

Anusha Dandekar has successfully garnered success with her style statements. She is regarded as one of the most stylish actors with splendid sartorial choices. The VJ has over a million fans following on Instagram. She is a model-turned-VJ and actor. Anusha Dandekar is best known for her collaborations with MTV.

Hina Khan's Pleated Skirt -

Here, Hina Khan posed donning a casual outfit, black tee paired with pleated skirt. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor's pleated skirt had comic design print. She can be seen sporting blue flats. Hina Khan accessorised her outfit with enlarged rectangular sunglasses. For glam, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay star opted for a no-makeup look.

Her hair was left open which highlighted Hina Khan's blonde highlight hairdo. Hina Khan captioned the Instagram post as "The greater your storm, the brighter your rainbow 🌈". Take a look at the former Bigg Boss 11 contestant's photos donning a comic printed skirt.

Hina Khan made her on-screen with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Akshara in 2009. The show went on for seven years. Later, Hina gained even more popularity in Bigg Boss 11. On the social media front, the actor has more than 8 million followers on Instagram.

