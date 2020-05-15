Anusha Dandekar Or Sargun Mehta, Whose Floral Lehenga Do Fans Love More?

While Anusha Dandekar is a former model turned actor and VJ, Sargun Mehta is a popular television and film actor. One common thing about these two talented ladies is their compelling styling sense. Anusha and Sargun are successfully winning hearts with their trendy and vogue fashion statements. In the recent past, Anusha Dandekar and Sargun Mehta donned a similar floral lehenga. Check out who wore it better, Anusha or Sargun.

Anusha Dandekar's bridesmaid outfit

Anusha Dandekar made the best use of vibrant colours in her white floral lehenga. She paired a strappy blouse with a skirt. The dress was adorned fluorescent pink, pastel green, golden and blue floral embroidery. For a complete look, Dandekar sported a broad maang tikka with her attire. For glam, Anusha Dandekar opted for wink liner, chocolate lipstick and bronze highlighter.

Sargun Mehta's wedding lehenga

Here, Sargun Mehta is seen wearing Anushree Reddy's Design. Sargun stunned in a florescent lehenga embedded with golden embroidery flowers. The floral lehenga had netted design finishing. To complete the look, Sargun Mehta sported a broad maang tikka with this attire. She also wore golden jhumkas and posed sporting tinted glasses. Check out Sargun's Instagram.

More about Anusha Dandekar

Anusha Dandekar started her career as a model and then ventured into acting and hosting. The supermodel gained her breakthrough as a VJ on channel MTV. Apart from her on-screen work, VJ Anusha Dandekar is also an active social media influencer. As one of the most active celebrities on social media, Dandekar has over 1.4 million followers on Instagram.

More About Sargun Mehta

Sargun Mehta commenced acting in theatre productions in her college. Followed by stepping into television, she made her TV screen debut in 2009 with Zee TV's 12/24 Karol Bagh. She made her feature film debut with the 2015 Punjabi romantic comedy Angrej.

