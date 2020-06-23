Anusha Dandekar Or Shriya Pilgaonkar: Whose White & Pink Combination Style Fans Love More?

Anusha Dandekar and Shriya Pilgaonkar have not only impressed the fashion police with their style but also won several fans' hearts with their chic fashion statements. In the recent past, Anusha Dandekar and Shriya Pilgaonkar were spotted in similar white and pink combination outfit. See pictures and check out which of these stars style it better, Anusha Dandekar or Shriya Pilgaonkar.

Anusha Dandekar's Wardrobe -

In this Instagram post, VJ Anusha Dandekar posed donning a pink full-sleeved blouse top. The shirt was tucked in with white pants. The Delhi Belly actor's straight trousers had a thigh slit design. Anusha Dandekar accessorised her white and pink combo outfit with rectangular frame shades. For glam, the former supermodel kept it simple with a light makeup look. Her messy wavy hair was left open. She captioned her picture as '🍭 oops I almost forgot to mention Supermodel of the year'. Take a look at VJ Anusha Dandekar's photos in the white and pink combination look.

Anusha Dandekar is regarded as one of the most stylish actors with splendid sartorial choices. The MTV Love School's host has over 1.4 million followers on Instagram. She is a model-turned-VJ and actor. Anusha Dandekar is best known for her collaborations with MTV.

Shriya Pilgaonkar's stunning outfit

This is a travel post of Shriya Pilgaonkar from her trip to Ibiza, Spain. Here, in this Instagram picture, she can be spotted in a white and pink combination outfit. She wore a white crop blouse top. Her t-shirt had balloon sleeves. To compliment her crop tee, the House Arrest actor paired it with pink pants. Keeping her hair open, Shriya Pilgaonkar kept it simple for makeup. Check out the photos of Shriya here.

Born to Marathi film actors Sachin Pilgaonkar and Supriya Pilgaonkar, Shriya Pilgaonkar is an Indian film actor, director, producer, and stage performer. She made her huge Bollywood debut with a 2016's film Fan. She also was a part of popular cult web series Mirzapur. On the social media front, Shriya Pilgaonkar has 497k followers on Instagram.

