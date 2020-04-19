Anusha Dandekar Starrer 'Delhi Belly' Was Offered To Aamir Khan? Know Lesser-known Facts

Imran Khan starrer Delly Belly is a Bollywood's black comedy-drama flick featuring Kunaal Roy Kapur, Vir Das, Poorna Jagannathan and Shenaz Treasurywala in lead roles and on the other hand, it has Anusha Dandekar in a supporting character. The Aamir Khan Productions and UTV Motion Pictures creation was penned and helmed by Akshat Verma and Abhinay Deo respectively.

Also Read | Anusha Dandekar and Shibani Dandekar show how to slay in runway outfits, see pics

Delhi Belly's plot premises around the life story of three roommates, journalist Tashi (Imran Khan), photographer Nitin Berry (Kunaal Roy Kapur) and cartoonist Arup (Vir Das) leading a disorderly and debt-ridden life in a shady apartment in Delhi. The film was also remade in Tamil, titled Settai. Check out some lesser-known facts and interesting trivia about the dark comedy flick, Delhi Belly.

Also Read | Anusha Dandekar & Karan Kundrra's 'Man up Woman up' collection; know all about the brand

Delhi Belly's interesting trivia:

Aamir Khan was originally kept for the role of Nitin Berry, played by Kunaal Roy Kapur, but he opted out as he didn't wish to bulk up his weight for the role.

Even though Delhi Belly initially received extremely negative reviews for its disturbing language, sexual content, and drug abuse along with many other things that were recognised as "inappropriate", the film, later on, became a successful project.

The Imran Khan starrer was also known as a cult film by many young adults and teenagers.

According to IMDB facts, actor Vir Das had to audition nine times before finally getting selected for the role of Arup.

Also Read | Anusha Dandekar knows how to ace the bronze makeup look; see pictures

Delhi Belly was originally offered to Ranbir Kapoor and Chitrangda Singh. However, they both rejected the film due to its heavy language.

According to IMDB, Shenaz Treasury had initially auditioned for another Aamir Khan production, Dhobi Ghat. But she ended up getting cast in Delhi Belly as Aamir Khan thought she would suit the role of Sonia.

Reportedly, the script of the film was lying in Aamir Khan's office for a long time until Kiran Rao got hold of it.

During the film's promotions, Aamir Khan revealed that the film will have a sequel, which was based on his fictional character in the film. But it never went on the floors.

Also Read | Anusha Dandekar's best collaborations with MTV; 'Supermodel of the Year' to 'Love School'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.