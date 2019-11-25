The Debate
Anushka Ranjan And Aditya Seal | Check Out Some Adorable Pictures Of The Rumoured Couple

Television News

Anushka Ranjan is said to be dating actor, Aditya Seal. The rumours of the two of them getting engaged are now making rounds. Read ahead to know more-

Written By Pooja Dhar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Anushka Ranjan

Anushka Ranjan is said to be dating actor, Aditya Seal. The rumours of the two of them getting engaged are now making rounds. Read ahead to know more-

Also Read | Kiara Advani Wraps Up 'Indoo Ki Jawaani' With Co-star Aditya Seal And Team

Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal's engagement rumours

Aditya Seal was last seen on the big screen in Karan Johar’s Student of the Year 2, where he played the role of the primary villain. The actor is said to be in a relationship with Anushka Ranjan. In fact, when the actor was asked about Anushka Ranjan, he said that they are great friends. He also said that it is amazing how much he enjoys her company and spending time with her. Below are the adorable pictures of the two together. Take a look-

Also Read | Kiara Advani Announces The Wrap Of Indoo Ki Jawani, Aditya Seal Shares Pictures

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anush🍕 (@anushkaranjan) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aditya Seal (@adityaseal) on

Also Read | Aditya Seal To Play Lead In Bosco Martis' Dance-horror Comedy

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anush🍕 (@anushkaranjan) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anush🍕 (@anushkaranjan) on

Also Read | Aditya Seal: Upcoming Movies Of This Student Of The Year 2 Actor

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anush🍕 (@anushkaranjan) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anush🍕 (@anushkaranjan) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anush🍕 (@anushkaranjan) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aditya Seal (@adityaseal) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aditya Seal (@adityaseal) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aditya Seal (@adityaseal) on

 

 

 

Published:
