Anushka Ranjan And Aditya Seal | Check Out Some Adorable Pictures Of The Rumoured Couple

Anushka Ranjan is said to be dating actor, Aditya Seal. The rumours of the two of them getting engaged are now making rounds. Read ahead to know more-

Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal's engagement rumours

Aditya Seal was last seen on the big screen in Karan Johar’s Student of the Year 2, where he played the role of the primary villain. The actor is said to be in a relationship with Anushka Ranjan. In fact, when the actor was asked about Anushka Ranjan, he said that they are great friends. He also said that it is amazing how much he enjoys her company and spending time with her. Below are the adorable pictures of the two together. Take a look-

