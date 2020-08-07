Archana Puran Singh & Parmeet Sethi Reveal Their Wedding Story On 'TKSS'

On August 8, Saturday, Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi will be seen tuning in on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show, alongside Kashmira Shah and Krushna Abhishek; Kiku Sharda and Priyanka Sharda. In this weekend's Mr. & Mrs. special episode, the better halves of the stars will disclose some interesting aspects of their lives and relationships. Archana and Parmeet have been married for 28 years and are still going strong. This episode will likely redefine #CoupleGoals on The Kapil Sharma Show this weekend.

Archana and Parmeet's banter on The Kapil Sharma Show

Talking about Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi's wedding, Kapil Sharma was keen to know from Parmeet whether Archana made him go an extra mile for their marriage. Amidst much laughter, Parmeet replied, “Archana forced me to marry her. She created such a situation that I had no other option left”. Archana also quickly replied saying, "Parmeet is lying. He proposed to me and we actually eloped to get married. We did not run away from each other but we ran together to get married”.

Furthermore, Parmeet shared the complete story of their wedding. He revealed, “We decided at 11 in the night to marry each other and went looking for a pandit ji. At 12 when we found one, the pandit asked us if we were eloping and whether the girl was baalik or not. To which I replied mere se jyaada baalik hai ladki. Then he said aise nahi hoti shaadi mahurat nikalega or fir hogi. We paid him the same night and the next morning at 11 we got married”.

Image Credits: PR HANDOUT

Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi both are known for their banter. The pair's beautiful companionship was also quite visible on the show. The Kapil Sharma Show made its return on the TV on August 1, 2020. After a pause of more than 125 days, the whole cast of the show was seen on the new episode featuring Sonu Sood. The show airs on Sony Entertainment Television every Sat-Sun at 9:30 PM. Apart from this, you can also watch the latest episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show on SonyLIV App as well.

