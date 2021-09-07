When Archana Puran Singh and Krushna Abhishek are not entertaining the country on the stage of The Kapil Sharma Show, the duo is leaving the netizens in splits with their Instagram videos together. The talk show is creating major buzz with prominent celebrities showing up for their promotions, however, the makers are also garnering attention for featuring the Men's and Women's Hockey Teams of India on the show. Take a look at Archana Puran Singh's latest video giving a glimpse at her playful chemistry with her co-star Krushna Abhishek.

Krushna Abhishek trolls Archana Puran Singh

The 58-year-old actor is known for sharing several BTS videos and images from the talk show on her social media. This time, the actor gave a glimpse into her playful bond with co-star Krushna Abhishek where she hilariously got trolled for her dress. Donning the avatar of veteran actor Dharmendra's role for a sketch, Abhishek stated that the dancing to the song of Dream Girl with Archana was one of the best moments of his life.

Flattered by his comment, the actor started dancing to the song to which Abhishek replied by saying, ''Aaj toh dream girl hi lag rahi hai, aapne jo costume pehna hai'' (You do look like a dream since you have worn an outfit like that). He continued praising her dress, ''I think one of the best costumes''. Archana was quick to pan the camera towards herself and Abhishek as the latter playfully troll her saying, ''Kum se kum nahi toh 1700 rupaye ki,'' (It must worth at least ₹1700).

The video also featured the rest of the cast of The Kapil Sharma Show season 3 including Bharti Singh, Sumona Chakravarti, Chandan Prabhakar, Kiku Sharda and more. In the video, Abhishek was also seen complaining about his paychecks. Meanwhile, Samona was seen complaining about staying past her bedtime as the shoot continued past 11 PM. Archana uploaded the video with the caption,

''BEHIND THE SCENES. the one where Krushna complains that he's being overworked while some artistes are getting paid for just dancing !! 😁 #dharmendra episode #thekapilsharmashow''

IMAGE- ARCHANA PURAN SINGH & KRUSHNA ABHISHEK'S INSTAGRAM