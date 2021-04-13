Arjit Taneja Tests COVID-19 Positive, Says 'don’t Let Your Guard Down'

Popular TV actor Arjit Taneja who shot to fame with daily soap Kumkum Bhagya recently took to his Instagram and shared his Coronavirus diagnosis. The actor revealed that he has tested positive for the virus and informed about isolating himself at home. Arjit admitted in the post that he had let his guard down and hence, contracted the virus. He requested his fans and followers to not take things lightly and urged them to adhere to all COVID safety protocols.

Arjit Taneja tests COVID positive

The post read, “Unfortunately, I have tested positive for COVID-19. I am under home quarantine and following all the necessary protocols. Followed all safety guidelines, but it is what it is. If you have come in contact with me recently, then please get tested — for yourself and those around you. The virus is real and it is spreading. Don’t let your guard down (I kind of did). Take care and be safe.” The actor captioned the note with a simple but necessary caution, “Stay safe.” His friends from the industry including Drashti Dhami, Siddharth Gupta, Mrunal Thakur, Shardul Pandit, and many more sent their recovery wishes across to the actor.

Apart from Arjit, the recent television star to get contracted by the disease was Rupali Ganguly. Rupali who was shooting for the show Anupamaa had shared her diagnosis on social media and informed how she was extra cautious but, had still fallen prey to the virus. After quarantining herself at home for 4 days, the actress finally tested negative recently and is about to start shooting for the show once again. Singer and reality show host Aditya Narayan and his wife Shweta Agarwal Jha have also contracted the virus that has left the two quite weak. The two who were hospitalized earlier for better care, have now returned home.

COVID scenario in Mumbai

Meanwhile, coming as a slight relief for the people, Mumbai recorded 3084 fewer daily COVID-19 cases on Monday, April 12, with 6905 persons testing positive for the novel coronavirus. This propelled the city's COVID-19 tally to 5,27,119. At present, there are 90,267 active COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra's capital out of which 82% are asymptomatic ones. The number of recovered soared to 4,23,678 after 9037 patients were discharged in the day.



