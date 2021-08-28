Arjun Bijlani Garners 6M Instagram Followers, Says 'humbled By The Love Received'

It is a delightful day for the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant, Arjun Bijlani, as the actor recently hit six million followers on Instagram. The actor penned a heartfelt note of gratitude to all his fans as he received love and well wishes from them as well as his colleagues on social media.

Arjun Bijlani hits 6 Million followers on Instagram

Bijlani recently took to his Instagram handle and shared a piece of blissful news with everyone revealing that he has garnered six million followers on Instagram and stated how they were, now, a family of six million. He wrote that six million was not just a number but instead "its 6M love,6M prayers,6M wishes and it only grows everyday. (sic)"

The actor said that he is humbled by the love he receives every day and said that he was greedy for more. “Cannot thank you enough. #happy #6million #instafamily #arjunbijlani #love #gratitude Will celebrate soon … right now doing what ul like me doing the most .. Work .. ❤ (sic)” he remarked. Bijlani added a series of four pictures to his post in which he can be seen posing in a ravishing suit, wearing a cool pair of sunglasses.

In no time, Arjun Bijlani’s post was swamped with reactions from all his fans who congratulated the actor on reaching six million followers on Instagram. Several fans dropped in heart and fire emojis to express their joy at a fiery piece of news. Some others complimented the actor for his looks.

A fan stated "Congrats arjun sir for 6 million on insta 🔥🔥 you are going amazing. Keep it up (sic)" while another commented, "Congrats sirrrr👏👏and we are always there for u. (sic)" There were numerous celebrities who also congratulated Arjun Bijlani, expressing their love for the actor on his Instagram post. Some of the artists who commented on Arjun’s post included Sana Makbul, Jatin Shah, Rohit Khurana, Milind Gadagkar, and Vidya Malavade. Take a look at some of these reactions:



Before reading the six million mark on Instagram, the actor had shared a post in which he said how he was racing towards six million followers and expressed his love for his fans. Take a look at his post-

(Image: Arjun Bijlani/Instagram)