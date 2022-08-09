Arjun Bijlani To Replace Rannvijay Singha As Host In 'Splitsvilla Season 14'? Deets Inside

Splitsvilla is one of the most successful shows on Indian television. The format of the show revolves around a list of contestants performing multiple tasks in order to secure a place in a villa called 'Splitsvilla' along with finding their love connections or 'ideal matches' throughout the journey.

After entertaining the audience for several seasons, the youth-based reality show is once again making a comeback with season 14. Reportedly, MTV Splitsvilla season 14 is all set to go on floors soon. However, there are possibilities that the makers are planning a slight change for Splitsvilla season 14 as reports suggest that Ranvijay Singha will not be hosting the latest season of the reality show.

Arjun Bijlani approached for Splitsvilla

After getting replaced from MTV Roadies - Season 18, it seems like Rannvijay will not return as the host for Splitsvilla season 14 too. Instead, there are possibilities that popular television actor Arjun Bijlani might take his place. As per the reports of Telly Chakkar, Rannvijay Singha who has been a host of Splitsvilla for many seasons has been replaced from the show as the makers have approached Arjun Bijlani to step in as the new host. However, there is still no confirmation on the news neither from the actor's side nor from the maker's side. The new season of MTV Splitsvilla Season 14 will be beginning soon with a new bunch of celebrity and non-celebrity contestants taking part in it.

For the unversed, Rannvijay Singha served as a host for the first season of Splitsvilla. He was replaced by Nikhil Chinapa in the second season. However, Singha made a comeback on the show in the 8th season and hosted from season 8 to season 13 along with Sunny Leone. The last season, Splitsvilla 13 was a huge success and witnessed Jay Dudhane and Aditi Rajput emerging as the winner. The duo defeated Pallak Yadav and Shivam Sharma.

Ranvijay Singha shows

Rannvijjay Singha was last seen hosting the Indian business reality television series, Shark Tank India. Apart from Roadies and Splitsvilla, he has been a vital part of many other TV shows including MTV Force India The Fast and The Gorgeous, Pukaar, MTV Splitsvilla, Box Cricket League 1, Box Cricket League 2, MTV Troll Police, Forbidden Love, Mismatched and many more.