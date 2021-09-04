Asim Riaz 'heartbroken' After Sidharth Shukla's Death, Posts An Emotional Tribute

Asim Riaz, who was a part of the popular show Bigg Boss 13 along with Sidharth Shukla, has taken to the internet to express his grief over the loss of his friend. While being on the show, the two celebrities became good friends but were rivals for the top prize. Sidharth Shukla eventually won that edition of Big Boss, and Asim Riaz ended up as the runner-up.

Asim Riaz mourns Sidharth Shukla's demise

The news of the demise of Sidharth Shukla has left everyone in the entertainment industry in absolute shock. Asim Riaz, a close friend and a fellow contestant on Big Boss 13, was affected by his death. He posted a picture of him and Shukla, with an angelic ring on top of Shukla’s head. He captioned the tribute saying, “Khuda Haafiz Brother.”

Earlier, he shared a picture of the two friends from the set of BigBoss 13 house and said, “I'm gonna meet you in heaven brother RIP sidharthshukla (sic).” He later shared a video of the moments shared between them during the show and said in a heartfelt tribute, “I had a dream in the morning about the big boss journey. And I saw Siddarth after watching his bb clip. He came and gave a hug to meI still can’t believe this, see you on the other side SiD.”

Sidharth was the winner of the Bigg Boss 13 trophy and also won the prize money of Rs 50 lakh. His journey to the title was difficult, but he was a fan favourite as he was always vocal about problems, and he made sure to stand up for his friends. His biggest rival apart from Asim was Rashami, as their continuous fights became the show's main attraction.

Statement by Shukla's PR team

Famous TV star Sidharth Shukla passed away on Thursday due to a heart attack on September 2. The PR team that handles his affairs had released a statement after his demise. The statement read, “All of you have heard the shocking news, we are as much in shock as you all are. We have a request, we really want all of you to respect and stand with us during these tough times. As Sidharth’s PR team we humbly request the media to draw a line and give his family and loved ones space, and let them grieve. We are all in pain. We are as shocked as you are! And all of us knew Sidharth was a private person, so please respect his privacy, his family’s privacy. And please pray for His Soul To Rest in Peace.”

Image: Instagram/ Asim Riyas/ SidharthShukla