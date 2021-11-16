Assam CM Condemns Anchor Raghav Juyal's 'racist' Introduction Of North-eastern Contestant

Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma took to his Twitter to condemn the popular reality TV anchor Raghav Juyal's 'racist' introduction of a contestant hailing from the North East. The artist drew flak online after his controversial introduction of a young girl named Gunjan Sinha went viral. The undated clip comes from an episode of Colors TV's popular dance reality show Dance Deewane 3.

Assam CM condemns Raghav Juyal's 'Racist rhetoric'

After receiving massive backlash from netizens online, dancer Raghav Juyal's controversial introduction is now being condemned by Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma. Taking to his Twitter on November 16, the CM harshly called out the 'racist' and 'unacceptable' remarks of the TV show anchor. He wrote,

''It has come to my notice that a popular reality show host has used racist rhetoric against a young participant from Guwahati. This is shameful and totally unacceptable. Racism has no place in our country and we should all condemn it unequivocally.''

It has come to my notice that a popular reality show host has used racist rhetoric against a young participant from Guwahati. This is shameful and totally unacceptable. Racism has no place in our country and we should all condem it unequivocally. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 16, 2021

Assam Police Special Director General L R Bishnoi as well TIPRA chairman Pradyot Bikram Manikya Deb Barma also condemned the insensitive monologue by the host. All Assam Students' Union (AASU) chief advisor Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharjya also took to his Twitter to call out the host and the channel by tweeting, 'We have time & again been treated as objects of ridicule for not looking 'Indian' enough. Discrimination based on racial profiling is tormenting. NE is not a repository of rich resources or exotic culture alone.@ColorsTV & @TheRaghav_Juyal's racist slurs are condemned & punishable"

HQ Cyber Cell team @assampolice pls look into it! Sheer ignorance on the part of those involved! https://t.co/1j2PdyZeDS — Dr L R Bishnoi, IPS (@lrbishnoiassam) November 15, 2021

What angers me is that this 3rd rate comedian is not just comparing us Northeastern people to the Chinese but look at the way the audience is laughing and clapping at this terrible joke ! And then people question us why we feel that we are not part of the mainstream ? pic.twitter.com/WR1dlHw73J — Pradyot_Tripura (@PradyotManikya) November 16, 2021

We have time & again been treated as objects of ridicule for not looking 'Indian' enough.Discrimination based on racial profiling is tormenting. NE is not a repository of rich resources or exotic culture alone.@ColorsTV & @TheRaghav_Juyal’s racist slurs are condemned & punishable — Dr. Samujjal Bhattacharjya (@SamujjalBhatta) November 16, 2021

Raghav Juyal racist comment

For the unversed, an undated clip from the Colors TV dance show Dance Deewane 3 started making rounds on the internet where the anchor Raghav Juyal referred to words like 'momo', 'chowmein' and 'gibberish Chinese' while introducing Gunjan Sinha who hails from Guwahati. The introduction did not sit well with many viewers as they were quick to call him out on his 'racist' monologue and demanded action from the authorities against the artist.

Actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee also called out the artist and the channel for 'encouraging derogatory remarks'. She tweeted, ''Assamese are not Chinese. Nor they are momos. @TheRaghav_Juyal And also @ColorsTV one side you are airing a show against racism #nimadengonpa & on other side encouraging such a derogatory remarks.''

Assamese are not Chinese. Nor they are momos. @TheRaghav_Juyal And also @ColorsTV one side you are airing a show against racism #nimadengonpa & on other side encouraging such a deregatory remarks. https://t.co/Hogl6sHtZ3 — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) November 16, 2021

Clarifying the same, the artist uploaded a video and explained that the introduction was part of an inside joke. Stating that the short clip does not reveal the whole story, he urged the netizens to watch the whole episode or the show before judging him. Juyal further said, ''I am sorry if you are hurt by my introduction. It was nor mine neither channel's motive to do so''.

The 30-year-old uploaded a longer version of the video where the young contestant is seen telling actor Madhuri Dixit that she likes to speak Chinese.

Image: PTI/Instagram/@raghavjuyal