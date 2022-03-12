Attack On Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 10 Release Date & Time: When & Where To Watch?

Directed by Yuichiro Hayashi, the fourth and final season of the anime series, Attack on Titan (AOT) is nearing its end. Set in a post-apocalyptic world where the remains of humanity live behind walls protecting them against the giant humanoid Titans, the plot follows the life of Eren Jaeger who joins the elite Survey Corps, to seek vengeance for his mother's death. Season 4 focuses on Eren's heinous path of annihilation including genocide to destroy his enemies. The forthcoming episode Attack On Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 10 (which is also Season 4 Episode 26 or Episode 85) will soon be released and here's all you need to know about its release date and time.

Attack On Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 10 Release Date

Titled 'Traitor', the Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 10 will release in the United States on Sunday, March 13. Whereas, it will premiere in Japan on Monday, March 14. The release date and time varies for each country due to geographic locations and different time zones. Those who are waiting to watch the episode with English subtitles will have to wait a little longer. Details about the same are shared below.

Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 10 Release Time

The Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 10 release time varies in different countries due to geographic differences. Check out the list below to know at what time will the anime series released in your country.

Pacific Time: 12:45 PM PT(March 13)

Central Time: 02:45 PM CT(March 13)

Eastern Time: 03:45 PM EST(March 13)

British Time: 08:45 PM GMT(March 13)

Indian Time: 02:15 AM IST(March 14)

Australian Time: 08:00 AM AEDT(March 14)

Where to Watch Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 10?

The anime series premieres on various OTT platforms. In the USA, the latest episodes of AOT season 4 are streaming on Adult Swim's Toonami, in South East Asia it premieres on Aniplex Asia and SB2 in Australia. The original Japanese streaming network is MBS(#1-37) and NHK General TV(38~). Meanwhile, viewers can also enjoy the dubbed English episodes of AOT on Hulu and Funimation and Crunchyroll.

Image: Instagram/@goddessymir