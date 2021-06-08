Ayesha Singh Receives Praises From Twitterati For Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Performance

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's latest episode saw Sai Joshi taking on a new avatar as she defended herself in front of Pakhi. Not only did the new episode reveal Sai and Virat's relationship in front of the entire family but it also showed off Ayesha Singh's acting skills in the performance. Desi Twitter took notice of this and left their opinion on Ayesha's performance in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

One of the scenes was most memorable for the fans. Sai discloses Pakhi and Virat's past relationship in front of the entire family. When she does so, Pakhi grabs her hand and tries to shun her. At this, Sai gets infuriated and yells at her to quiet down saying, "Bas!" Ayesha's fans on Twitter have applauded her for her performance in the episode.

Ayesha Singh receives applause from Desi Twitter for Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin performance.

Twitterati showered Ayesha with praises and compliments for her performance. They said that the portrayal of an independent and strong woman was appreciated. They also noticed that Virat did not stand up for his wife but Sai didn't need it as she defended herself well.

"Strong women's don't play victims don't make themselves look pitiful and don't point fingers.. they stand and they deal She may be broken for a while but that's ok she is working on her, cause she is not one to leave mess lying around", one fan said. Another complimented Ayesha for the emotions that her eyes held. "Ayesha Singh rocked the whole episode today", wrote another fan. One fan noted, "Ayesha Singh has improved so much as an actor. Deserves all the praise she is getting today." The hashtags "Ayesha Singh" and "Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin" were trending on Twitter with more than 3,000 tweets.

#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin

#AyeshaSingh

Did not like the way Virat did not speak up for Sai when Pakhi was insulting her

But yeah!

Sai doesn't need Virat to speak up for her

She can do it all by herself🔥 🔥🔥 🔥 — LalithaSruthiKeerthi (@sruthi_lalitha) June 8, 2021

#AyeshaSingh

Sai Joshi will never be forgotten in ITV history...

She's the only non-submissive, non-whiner type bahu I've watched till now 🔥 🔥 🔥

(No offense to anyone else...This was just my POV) — LalithaSruthiKeerthi (@sruthi_lalitha) June 8, 2021

Strong women's don't play victims don't make themselves look pitiful and don't point fingers..

they stand and they deal🔥

She may be broken for while but that's ok she is working on her,cause she is not one to leave mess lying around 💥#AyeshaSingh#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/Pl8OF0EUbO — Prerna❥ (@BansodeUlhasbai) June 8, 2021

The power this scene holds>>>

Ayesha slayed here... episode belongs to my girl🧡

Tbh she deserves this🔥🔥#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin #AyeshaSingh pic.twitter.com/C2dpJnvAaP — Prerna❥ (@BansodeUlhasbai) June 8, 2021

the way ayesha singh's eyes speak, her performance in today's episode has to be the best till date.#AyeshaSingh • #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/UGs3rcHSDb — ❥︎srashti (@SrashIsBest) June 8, 2021

She was fire in today's episode 🔥🔥

Her dialogues and her control over her expressions.#AyeshaSingh rocked the today whole episode 💖



#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/5VPyVViyUU — 🖤 (@MishbirH) June 8, 2021

#AyeshaSingh who r you?

Sometimes I think this character was only written fr u

Today I felt mixed emotions,on one side by heart was paining wid her pain in her eyes,n sometimes I could feel proud on her fr stooding up fr herself.#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/sP5Sd0JfKQ — Aurora (@RajSing27122245) June 8, 2021

Ayesha has improved so much as an actor. Deserves all the praise she is getting today 👏#AyeshaSingh #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/mYbvfscwJj — 𝑪𝒉𝒆𝒆𝒔𝒆𝒄𝒂𝒌𝒆 (@tellymaniac) June 8, 2021

Ayesha is trending😍



Real talent shines through! She deserves all the success & recognition.



It’s a Sai Joshi show ppl. When will the PH promote her as the face of the show? She deserves it #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin #AyeshaSingh pic.twitter.com/VFnoI0oX7B — Wallflower (@Kairali_1) June 8, 2021

For the unversed, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's latest episode showed Sai getting attacked by Pakhi and all the Chavan family members. When Virat tries to intervene and understand the situation, the family questions why he was sleeping in the living room instead of sleeping in his bedroom with Sai. Sai continues to defend herself when the family, including Virat, blames her for the entire situation. When she holds Virat's hand and threatens to reveal his relationship with Pakhi. Pakhi then grabs Sai's hand and scolds her for speaking harshly to her husband, Sai then loses her cool and yells at Pakhi for interfering.

