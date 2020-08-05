Baalveer Returns Cast: A Look At Dev Joshi As Baalveer, Pavitra Punia As Timnasa & Others

Baalveer Returns is a superhero fantasy television series that airs on SAB TV. The first seasons of Baalveer premiered on October 8, 2012, and aired for 1111 episodes. After almost three years of hiatus, the second season, Baalveer Returns premiered on September 10, 2019. Bankrolled by Optimystix Entertainment, the kids based Indian superhero show is penned by Rohit Malhotra. It is also currently streaming on Sony Liv. Read ahead and check out Baalveer Returns cast.

Cast of Baalveer Returns

Dev Joshi

Dev Joshi plays the protagonist Baalveer. In the second season, he plays the role of Senior Baalveer. Dev Joshi started his career as a child actor with Baalveer itself. He was born on November 28, 1996, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Baal Veer lived in Pari Lok for several years, and at the age of eleven, he received all his powers from Rani Pari. He fights all the evil and saves the world.

Vansh Sayani

Vansh Sayani is currently playing Vivian and is also known as Junior Baal Veer. He is the adopted son of Karuna in the series. The child actor Vansh Sayani is also a model who has done over 50 advertisements and nine continuity shows with two movies.

Pavitra Punia

Pavitra Punia plays the antagonist Timnasa in Baalveer Returns. She is an evil queen of Kaal Lok and the biggest enemy of Baalveer. Pavitra Punia's former name is Neha Singh. She is best known for portraying Geet Dhillon in television serial Love u Zindagi. She was also one of the contestants of Splitsvilla 3.

Sharmilee Raj

Sharmilee Raj is Baalveer's mother, also known as Baal Pari or Pari Maa. Baal Pari is known for her powers of hair. Sharmilee Raj's other daily soaps include Daraar, Sataya and many more.

Krutika Desai

Masti Pari from Baalveer is portrayed by Krutika Desai. She known for giving Baalveer suggestions and helping him taking decisions. She is known for television shows like Mahek-Mota Ghar Ni Vahu, Main Bhi Ardhangini. She has worked in Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi and Haryanvi languages.

Anahita Bhooshan

Anahita Bhooshan plays Ananya, a new member of Bharatnagar society. She is a fan of Baalveer. Anahita Bhooshan recently made her movie debut with Telugu and Kannada bilingual film Seethayanam.

A recurring cast of Baalveer Returns

Bhaweeka Chaudhary

Khushi Mukharjee

Amika Shail

Anuradha Khaira

Aditya Ranvijay

Shridhar Watsar

Atul Verma

Arista Mehta

