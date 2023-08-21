Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Promo Out: Mohit Malik's Show Is A Sweet Tale Of Music, Romance

Mohit Malik is gearing up for the release of her upcoming show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si. In it, he will be seen alongside Sayli Salunkhe. Ahead of the show's premiere, the makers dropped a new promo.

3 things you need to know

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si will premiere on August 21.

The show will mark Mohit Malik's return to television after Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 (2022).

.Mohit plays a record label owner and Sayli essays an aspiring singer in the show.

Is Mohit the villain in Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si?

The new promo of Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si offers a glimpse into the lives of Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe's characters. Vandana's (Sayli Salunkhe) life revolves around her passion for music and singing. Her mission is to turn her talent into her profession. The stability of her family's life hinges on her success as a singer.

On the other hand, Kunal (Mohit Malik) is a businessman whose family owns a music label. As the company is looking at a possible shutdown, Kunal is entrusted by his father to restore the label to its former glory. The promo hints at a pivotal moment when Kunal discovers Vandana's father's talent and envisions using it to resurrect his family business. The show's unique premise, seamlessly blending music into the plot, has already piqued interest among audiences.

(Mohit Malik will be seen alongside Sayli Salunkhe in show | Image: Mohit Malik/Instagram)

The caption of the promo raises more questions: "Will Vandana get the opportunity that could change her world? Or will Kunal's motives become an obstacle in her path?"

Mohit Malik says 'jitters never change' as new show is set to launch

Ahead of the show's release, Mohit Malik attended the launch event of Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si. During the press conference, he said that he is nervous before every show and it feels like he is taken back to the time when his first scene was about to come on television.

"The jitters never change. For me, before every show, I am as nervous and feel like I'm taken back to the time when my first scene was about to come on television. And I like this nervous energy because it keeps me grounded and always makes me want to keep aiming for more," he said.

(Inputs from IANS)