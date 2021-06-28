Balika Vadhu 2 Cast: Shreya Patel, Vansh Sayani, And Others To Play Pivotal Roles

Balika Vadhu is making a comeback on television with season 2. The Balika Vadhu season 2 promo was released by the channel on June 27. The promo showcases a little girl who is spotted playing with her mother. According to Telly Chakkar, child actor Shreya Patel would be playing the role of Anandi in the show while Balveer Returns fame Vansh Sayani would be seen in the role of Jagya.

Balika Vadhu 2 cast

The entertainment portal also revealed that Rashmi Gupta who has worked in shows like Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega and Mere Rang Mein Rangne Wali will also be a part of the Balika Vadhu 2 cast. Apart from lead actors, two more child actors are roped in to be a part of Balika Vadhu 2. TellyChakkar reported that child actors Raanav Sharma and Kanika Amit Sharma can also be a part of the Balika Vadhu 2 cast. The report also suggested that Sunny Pancholi, Ketki Dave, Seema Mishra, Mehul Buch, Riddhi Nayak, Supriya Shukla, Vansh Sayani, Jyoti Tiwari, Shiju Kataria have been roped in for Balika Vadhu 2. There are several speculations regarding the cast of the show, however, the channel is yet to reveal the Balika Vadhu 2 cast.

Balika Vadhu 2 promo

Balika Vadhu 2 first teaser released on June 27. The channel posted the teaser on their official Instagram handle. A little girl is seen playing in the teaser as her mother is heard saying that this little princess deserves a young prince. The channel also mentioned in the caption that child marriage is an evil custom that still prevails in society.

It further gave an insight into the storyline saying that this little Anandi is born to eradicate this evil custom. No further details about Balika Vadhu season 2 release date are revealed. Telly Chakkar reported that the shooting schedule of Balika Vadhu 2 has begun in Rajasthan. The shooting schedule in Rajasthan is for 15 days and then the show will be shot in Mumbai.

Balika Vadhu season one received rave reviews and the leads were immensely appreciated for their portrayal on-screen. Avika Gor and Avinash Mukherjee were seen in the lead role of Anandi and Jagya. Later, Shashank Vyas and Pratyusha Banerjee stepped into their shoes as they played the role of grownup Anandi and Jagdish. Toral Rasputra later replaced Pratyusha Banerjee in Balika Vadhu.

IMAGE: STILL FROM BALIKA VADHU 2 TEASER

