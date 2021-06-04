'Barrister Babu' Actor Aurra Bhatnagar Badoni's Transformation Video Stuns Fans

Aurra Bhatnagar Badoni is currently playing the role of Bondita on the Colors TV show Barrister Babu. The child actor is often complimented for being cute, by a large number of her fans. She took to her Instagram and shared a video, which shows her transformation from being a baby to becoming a beautiful girl, and fans are showering quite some love on it.

Aurra Bhatnagar Badoni shares her transformation video

The actor took up the recent trend which goes, “Show a baby picture of yourself and you now”. The video she shared included four pictures; the first was of her as a toddler, followed by a selfie where she was dressed up as her character Bondita. The third picture was also from Barrister Babu and saw Aurra in the get-up of a Bengali bride, while the last picture was a recent one and Aurra donned a gorgeous, red off-shoulder gown in it.

She captioned the video as, “When you were baby 👶 and now”. The video was shared by Aurra on Friday, June 4, 2021, and has received over 9.1k likes since it was shared. Comments under the post are full of love for the actor, by her fans and followers who have dropped heart emojis and are calling Aurra cute. Take a look at some of the comments, here.

A look at Aurra Bhatnagar Badoni’s Instagram

Aurra took to her Instagram handle on May 25, 2021, to share a picture with her co-star Pravisht Mishra. The two play on-screen husband and wife, Anirudh and Bondita. The picture featured the two hugging each other and it is evident that the two share a great bond off-screen as well. Captioning the picture, Aurra wrote, “Together forever, never apart, maybe in distance, but never at heart”; check out here.

Bhatnagar recently celebrated her birthday on May 9, 2021, and shared a series of pictures and videos from the occasion on her social media accounts. She celebrated her special day at home as well as with the team of Barrister Babu. She thanked them and wrote, “Thank u everyone... sending cakes and gifts... thank u Sagar Bhaiya for giving headphones... and 1- first cake from Coral my little sister 2 - cake from mom & dad... 3 cake - from Tamil girls 4 - cake from Grand Imperial our hotel... omg... overwhelmingly ...thanks to everyone and special thanks for my mom... made my day…”.

Image: Aurra Bhatnagar Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.