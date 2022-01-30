BB15 Finale: Shehnaaz Gill Recreates Sidharth Shukla's Iconic Dialogue; Hails The 'GOAT'

Shehnaaz Gill remembered her late friend Sidharth Shukla during the grand finale of the reality show Bigg Boss 15. Earlier, the actor/singer gave an emotional tribute to Shukla as she sang her song Tu Yahi Hai. Shehnaaz will be returning to the stage of the BB15 finale with a power-packed performance that will also be dedicated to Sidharth Shukla. The performance will feature one of Sidharth's most popular dialogues from season 13 of Bigg Boss.

Shehnaaz Gill dedicates power-packed performance to Sidharth Shukla

Shehnaaz Gill took to her Instagram and shared a promo of her performance from the BB15 finale and took inspiration from Sidharth Shukla's famous one-liner from BB13. The late actor was known for his witty responses and one-liner comebacks, Shenaaz used Shukla's famous one-liner from the show, "1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8.... bhad me jao tum sab, mujhe koi fark nahin padta. Mein yaha rishta banane nahi aaya hu," during her performance.

As she shared the video, Shehnaaz wrote, "Once a King, always a King, BB G.O.A.T Sidharth Shukla….samajh mein aaya na? #SidharthShukla." Watch the video below-

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla first met on the sets of Bigg Boss 13 and formed a strong bond. The duo's relationship was one of the BB13 and they also went on to feature in two music videos, Bhula Dunga and Shona Shona. Shukla passed away on September 2, 2021, at the age of 40, after he reportedly suffered a heart attack.

Shehnaaz had earlier released an emotional track titled Tu Yahi Hai to pay tribute to Shukla. The music video of the song featured the fond memories of the two stars starting from their journey inside the Bigg Boss 13 house to date. The song was sung by Shehnaaz herself while the lyrics have been written by Raj Ranjodh.