Beirut Explosion: Hina Khan, Rashami Desai & Asim Riaz Pray For Lebanon

A massive explosion sent shockwaves in Beirut on Tuesday which destroyed much of the city's port and damaged buildings in the Lebanese capital. As of now, the blasts have reportedly caused fatal casualties of over 100 people and left nearly 4,000 wounded. Several videos of the blast have been doing the rounds on social media where people have come forward and shared their thoughts about the horrific incident. Several TV celebrities from India like Asim Riaz, Hina Khan and others have also shared their prayers for the people of Lebanon.

TV celebs react on Beirut Explosion

Hina Khan took to her Twitter and wrote that the visuals of the explosions in Beirut are unimaginable. The TV actor shared that she cannot emphasize how the country can bear such a menacing blast while already going through distress. Check out her Tweet below -

Rashami Desai took to Twitter and shared that she is praying for Beirut and all of Lebanon. Desai also deemed the videos of the port explosions to be scary. Whereas Asim Riaz wrote that all his prayers are with the victims of the Beirut blast. Besides these known TV personalities, various others like Karan Tacker, Nakuul Mehta and Delnaazz Irani have also shared their prayers for those who have been affected by the horrific blasts in Lebanon.

Praying for #Beirut and all of #Lebanon, the videos of the port explosion is so scary ðŸ˜¢ðŸ¥º — Rashami Desai (@TheRashamiDesai) August 4, 2020

The devastation in #Beirut is heartbreaking. Prayers for the families affected. ðŸ™ — Nakuul Mehta (@NakuulMehta) August 4, 2020

Extremely heartbreaking to see what’s happening in Beirut, prayers go out to all the people there! May God be with you in this tough time! ðŸ™ðŸ¼ðŸ‡±ðŸ‡§ #prayforbeirut pic.twitter.com/P6uOno4A9j — Delnaazz Irani (@IamDelnazzIrani) August 5, 2020

President of Lebanon Michel Aoun has revealed that the explosion was caused by 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate stored in a warehouse unsafely. Ammonium nitrate is used in agriculture as a fertilizer and is explosive. Local media portals of Beirut reported people being trapped beneath rubble and videos doing the rounds on social media have revealed wrecked cars and damaged buildings.

The destructive explosion come at a vulnerable time for the country with the COVID-19 pandemic already reportedly affecting the hospitals in Lebanon. Social media videos have showcased that after the blast, hospitals in the Beirut and the country are experiencing a shortage of space and resources. Lebanon reportedly imports most of its foods and large quantities of grains stored in the Beirut port have been destroyed. The aftermath of the explosion will evidently be a challenge for the country to cope with but the President has announced a release of $66 million of emergency funds which are expected to provide some relief.

