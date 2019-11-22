Best Period Dramas You Can Binge On Netflix

Period dramas are set during a certain time period from the past. Period dramas can be based on true events or else they can also be purely fictional. Historical period dramas are also often blended with several other genres, namely horror, documentary, war or romance. Let’s take a look at some of the most popular period dramas on Netflix:

Peaky Blinders

Set in 1919, Peaky Blinders is a television show revolving around the life of the notorious gangster Thomas Shelby, who also fought in World War I. Peaky Blinders (the gang based in Birmingham) is led by Thomas Shelby. Created by Steven Knight, the show was first aired in September 2013 and is now in its fifth season. A sixth season is in the works too, according to reports. Cillian Murphy essayed the role of Tommy Shelby in the series.

The Crown

This Netflix-original drama chronicles the life of Queen Elizabeth II (Claire Foy) from the 1940s to modern times. The series begins with a look into the early reign of the queen, who ascended the throne at the age of 25 after the death of her father, King George VI. As time passes, personal intrigues and political rivalries are unravelled that played a big role in events that shaped the later years of the 20th century.

Vikings

Vikings is based on the sagas of Ragnar Lothbrok. Ragnar Lothbrok, who is a legendary horse hero, becomes one of the most fierce warriors and the leader of the Viking tribe. Ragnar is able to command and conquer because of the support he receives from his equally ferocious family.

Mad Men

Set in the 1960s, Don Draper, who is the creative director of Sterling Cooper, tries to balance his professional and personal life. The show is based in New York and it also wins the Golden Globe Award for Best Television series under the drama section. Popular American actor Jon Hamm essayed the role of the wise and cut-throat character of Don Draper.

The Frankenstein Chronicles

This show is based around the life of a talented investigator John Marlott, who comes across the body of what seems to be a dead child. Further examination proves it to be a crude assembly of body parts arranged in a grotesque parody of a human form. Sean Bean plays the lead of this show. This show was designed as a re-imagining of Mary Shelley's 1818 novel Frankenstein.

