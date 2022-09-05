Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai star Deepesh Bhan's untimely death was a great blow to his fans. The actor gained fame after playing the role of Malkhan Singh in the popular comedy show. After his sudden demise, Bhan's family was going through a financial crisis as they had to repay their home loan.

Deepesh's co-star Saumya Tandon had started a fundraiser and now by God's grace, the late star's wife took to social media and informed how with the help of every one, she has finally repaid the home loan of Rs 50 lakh. The late actor's wife, Neha shared a video on her husband's social media account and thanked all the well-wishers along with Saumya for their help.

Late Deepesh Bhan's wife informs bout repaying loan through fundraiser

Neha, in the video, spoke about how she was undergoing a financial crisis after her husband's death, and within one month of the fundraiser, she was able to repay the home loan which was earlier sanctioned against Bhan. "When suddenly my husband passed away, I had no other way to repay the loan as I was not financially strong and had no backing. During that time, Saumya Tandon from BJGPH came into my life and she made my account in Ketto and started a fundraiser. She helped me a lot and within one month, we managed to repay the loan".

"My motive to make this video is to thank Saumya Ji in front of everyone. I would also like to thank Binaifer Kohli ma'am, the producer of the show has always supported and she still continues to do. I want to thank both of them from the moment of my heart," she said in the emotional video where she even thanked the comedy show's producer, Binaifer Kohli



Earlier, BJGPH stars Aasif Sheikh and Rohitashv Gour who play the role of Vibhuti Narayan and Manmohan Tiwari in the show respectively had shared a video on Instagram and warned fans against fraudulent elements involved in a fundraiser to support the family of the late actor. Through the video, the two stars stated that some fraudsters might have duped people in the name of donations and later shared the correct link to the fundraiser.



Aasif had told Hindustan Times that Deepesh Bhan suffered a brain hemorrhage. According to him, Bhan went to the gym at around seven in the morning and stopped to play cricket in his building’s compound. “He bowled an over, got down to get the ball, got up, swayed for a while, and fell. He never got up,” Aasif Sheikh shared.

IMAGE: Instagram/Deepesh Bhan