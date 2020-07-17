'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain' Written Update July 16, 2020: Vibhuti Sends Spies After Tiwari

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain is an Indian television laughter series that premiered on March 2, 2015, on the channel &TV. The show is one of the highest-rated TRP shows to be aired on television today and is reportedly one of the most-watched shows of the channel. Having been on air for almost five years, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain went off-air in mid-March due to the global pandemic. But, the show is back on air after over three months. Here is the written update for the episode that aired on July 16, 2020. Read ahead to know-

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain written update

The episode started as Tiwari, holding a medicinal bottle in one hand, said that he will add medicine in kheer today and feed Angoori. Tiwari called Angoori and she got kheer with her, but Angoori was very angry. As Tiwari asked her as she was angry and if she was still suspicious about what Tiwari was doing, Angoori responded with a firm no. Tiwari asked her to leave the bowl of kheer and get him a glass of chilled water.

As Angoori left, Tiwari added the medicine into the kheer and said to himself that he and Angoori will have a baby now, for sure. When Angoori got a glass of water, Tiwari asked her to have some kheer. While Angoori said that she did not feel like having the kheer, Tiwari got a call from Ramola.

Ramola asked where Tiwari was and asked him to come and see her soon as it was an emergency. When Tiwari asked her why she was in such a hurry, Ramola requested him to come quickly and said that none of his excuses would work, following which she disconnected the call. Tiwari asked Angoori to have the entire bowl of kheer and left.

Meanwhile, Vibhuti walked towards Anita with freshly made coffee because Anita was very angry. Looking at that, Anita said that she would never have coffee made by a cheating and useless husband like him. Vibhuti asked what was wrong with her and why was she overreacting. Anita taunted him by again saying that he was more interested in the neighbours' affairs than in his own wife.

Just then the boys walked in and told them about Tiwari. Anita saw a picture of Tiwari with Ramola and exclaimed that Tiwari was a cheat and a fraud. Vibhuti told Anita that the saree he got for her was actually used by him to spy on Tiwari. Teeka asked for ₹1500 as their charge and Anita requested Vibhuti to give it to him. Stay tuned to know more.

