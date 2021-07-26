Bharti Singh Shares A Colorful Life Advice In Her Latest Instagram Post; See Pictures

Comedian Bharti Singh took to her Instagram to share some colourful photos of herself. She shared the photos she also gave important life advice to her fans and followers. Bharti Singh will soon be back on screen with the comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show.

Bharti Singh's life advice

Bharti Singh took to her Instagram and shared photos of herself donning a colourful dress. The comedian was seen wearing a knee-length white dress with patterns of various different colours. While sharing the photos she wrote, that colours are a very important part of life. She added that there will always be someone who will try to make your life dull, you should try to stay away from such people. Her caption read "colourful life hona bahut jaruri hai varna kuch log life maie aise aate hai jo aapki life berang karne ki koshish karte rehte hai aise logo se dur raho #love #blessed."

Fans react to Bharti Singh's Instagram post

Fans reacted to Bharti Singh's latest Instagram post and left their comments. Fans were in awe of Bharti's beauty and used adjectives like 'beautiful' and 'gorgeous' to describe her. Meanwhile, one fan wrote that Bharti had made their lives colourful with her talent. The majority of the fans left heart emoticons in the comment section.

'The Kapil Sharma Show' to air again

The Kapil Sharma Show had gone off-air earlier this year due to creative reasons and also because comedian Kapil Sharma wanted to spend time with his newborn son. The shoot was supposed to resume in May but got further postponed due to the deadly second wave of COVID-19. The cast of the show like Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Kiku Sharda and others took to their respective Instagram handles to announce that the show was going to air soon on the television. Sharing a picture of the team featuring Krushna Abhishek, Archana Purohit, Kapil Sharma and others, Bharti Singh wrote "India aapka intezar huva khatam the "Dream Team" is back with a bang. #TKSS #The Kapil Sharma Show." The show is set to launch sometime in August and will also see an addition of comedian Suresh Lehri.

