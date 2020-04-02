Bhumi Pednekar Starrer ‘Saand Ki Aankh’ Much-loved Jukebox | 'Womaniya', 'Aasma' & More

Saand Ki Aankh is a popular sports biopic starring Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar, Prakash Jha, Vineet Kumar Singh and Nikhat Khan. The film premises around the lives of famous sharpshooters Chandro Tomar and Prakashi Tomar. Saand Ki Aankh is helmed by Tushar Hiranandani. Much like the film's storyline, the songs from it were much loved by fans. Take a look at Saand Ki Aankh jukebox below.

Udta Teetar

Udta Teetar was the first song released from the film Saand Ki Aankh. The beats of the song are known to be engaging and the song stars Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu along with Vineet Kumar and Prakash Jha. The music and lyrics are by Vishal-Shekhar. Udta Teetar is sung by Jyoti Nooran, Sunidhi Chauhan.

Baby Gold

Baby Gold is a pure desi track that features Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi's characters, Chandro and Prakashi Tomar, celebrating their success as they hit the dance floor to party in desi style. In the video, the actors are seen shaking a leg with their on-screen daughters and other ladies of their village. Baby Gold is voiced by Sona Mohapatra and Jyotica Tangri.

Aasma

Aasma is a sad track of Saand Ki Aankh that will hit your emotional chord. In the video, Taapsee and Bhumi Pednekar's characters express the struggles and challenges that they, and their daughters, had to go through in their journey of becoming sharpshooters. Aasma is sung by the legendary singer Asha Bhosle.

Jhunna Jhunna

Jhunna Jhunna is sung by Pratibha Singh Baghel and Krutika Borkar. Penned by Raj Shekhar, Vishal Mishra's music complements the motivating song number. The song shows Chandro and Prakashi Tomar's daily routine.

Womaniya

In Womaniya, Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu perform some amazing dance moves to the peppy beats of the song. The song is unique and contemporary and rustic at the same time. The song is sung by Vishal Dadlani. It is composed by Vishal Mishra and written by Raj Shekhar.

