Big Boss OTT: Singer Neha Bhasin Claims She Is Similar To TV Actress Rubina Dilaik

Neha Bhasin is a singer and songwriter best known for her work in the Bollywood industry. She is currently gearing up to make her big entry into the Bigg Boss OTT house. Bhasin while talking to Pinkvilla, said that she is similar to Rubina Dilaik.

In the interview, she elaborated on her decision of entering the Bigg Boss house. She mentioned that her entry onto the show is a leap of faith. She stated that the last two years being in lockdown have given her time to contemplate making an appearance on the show.

She also credited the team behind the show and cited them as one of the reasons she is going on Bigg Boss OTT. She also hopes to connect with the audience, who will tune in to the online streaming platform, Voot to watch the show.

When asked if there are any continents from past seasons whose strategy Neha Bhasin would like to follow, the singer said she has not always been a follower of the Bigg Boss. However, she went on to say that she has seen a few online clips of the show. She mentioned that she admired participants of the show who were well-behaved and stern. She went on to name Bigg Boss winner Rubina Dilaik and said that she is a tad bit like her. She clarified that she will not adopt Dilaik’s strategy when in the Bigg Boss house, but will take inspiration from her time on the show.

Neha Bhasin is well known for her song numbers including Jag Ghoomeya, Swag se Swagat, Dhunki, and many more.

About Bigg Boss OTT

Bigg Boss saw an all-new avatar with its OTT version. The season will be aired on Voot, the online streaming platform. The show adopted the theme, ‘Stay Connected’ and is all set to stream for six weeks. Right before the release of the show, Voot took to its social media account to tease fans about which celebrities that show expect to see on-screen. Punjabi singer Millind Gaba is likely to be seen on the show. He rose to fame after his Bollywood hit numbers in the films, Welcome Back and Housefull 3. Other guests of the house also include Zeeshan Khan.

Image Credits: Neha Bhasin/Rubina Dilaik-Instagram

