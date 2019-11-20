Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz And Vishal Aditya Singh Get Into A Disagreement

Fights, arguments, dramas and passing aggressive comments have been plentiful in the newest season of the hit and controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 13. Contestants this time around are seen making many controversial statements in the house which spark some ugly fights. Today's episode has hinted at a destructive fight between two contestants, Asim Riaz and Vishal Aditya Singh.

In another exciting episode of Bigg Boss 13, the episode will witness contestant Shehnaaz Gill’s swayamvar as a part of captaincy task. The captaincy task began in the previous day's episode. Previously, the episode witnessed an intense fight between Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla. But it looks like the fight continues well into today's episode and Asim is not just picking up a fight with Sidharth, but with other contestants as well. The promo for the latest episode dropped today and the viewers will witness Asim Riaz and Vishal Aditya Singh get into a heated physical altercation.

In the previous episode, Bigg Boss announced an interesting task wherein Hindustani Bhau was told to play the landlord of the house while Rashami Desai would be his wife. They both have a daughter named Shehnaaz who is a spoiled brat and is in love with both Paras Chhabra and Sidharth Shukla. Shehnaaz wants to get married to either one of them but is very confused. Bhau invites Sidharth and Paras’ family to their house where they have to impress Bhau and his family by performing a series of tasks assigned to them.

