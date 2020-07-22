Bigg Boss 13's Devoleena Bhattacharjee Takes Break From Social Media For 'positive Vibes'

Bigg Boss fame Devoleena Bhattacharjee shared that she has decided to take a break from social media. Recently, in an interview with a leading daily, the actor said that she is spending her time reading books, watching TV series online and doing some creative work. Devoleena Bhattacharjee also mentioned that she is practising social media detox.

Devoleena misses the love of her fans online

Furthermore, Devoleena Bhattacharjee said that she knows that people would be missing her especially those who love her. She further added that people might be missing her to shower their wishes and those who troll her might be missing her online spats. Devoleena Bhattacharjee mentioned that she misses both kinds of people, the ones who shower love and also those who troll her. The actor added that sometimes she needs some positive vibes in her life.

Talking about the existing normalcy during these tough times, Devoleena said that she is not happy with a term like ‘new normal’ and hopes for a better future. She continued that she doesn’t feel the new normal as it is not normal. The actor wrapped up the conversation saying that the world still needs to fight with hope for the vaccine and it will come very soon.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee will not be seen in Barrister Babu

Devoleena Bhattacharjee was rumoured to be part of the upcoming season of the show Barrister Babu. However, as per a news portal, the actor will not be seen in the serial. The makers of the show have confirmed that Devoleena Bhattacharjee will not be playing a role in the series. However, the producer of the show, Sumeet Mittal said that Aurra Bhatnagar will continue to play the young protagonist.

Thus the makers have confirmed that Devoleena will not be part of the show and will therefore not feature in the time leap. In fact, according to a news portal, the makers will not take any time leap as such anytime soon in the story of Barrister Babu. Instead, the makers will keep the current storyline intact and will continue with the current cast of the show.

The speculations spread quickly and therefore Aurra Bhatnagar’s mother too spoke about the speculations. She said that she is aware of the rumours however the production house has not given them any such information that indicates a change in cast. The mother of the actor said that as of now she cannot say much about what will happen to the show in the future. However, she is positive that the show is going to continue with the current cast and her daughter, Aurra Bhatnagar, will continue on the show Barrister Babu for a while.

