Bigg Boss 14 Will Not Feature Sahil Salathia: "Not Someone Who Would Pick Fights"

Actor Sahil Salathia has confirmed that he won't be part of Big Boss 14 in an interview with Times of India. He also mentioned that the show wasn't his 'cup of tea' and that he would probably be the 'worst contestant in the history of the show' if he were to take part in it. Read ahead to know what the actor said about Bigg Boss 14 and his views about the lockdown as well.

Actor Sahil Salathia recently gave an elaborate interview where he talked about being in Bigg Boss 14. The actor started off by mentioning that being in a house that will be locked and sharing that space with a set of people who will all have opposing mindsets was something he did not want to do. He also added that if he did participate in the show, he wouldn't be a good contestant as he would not pick fights with people or abuse them for the purpose of entertainment.

Sahil Salathia on Lockdown

Sahil also talked a bit about being in Delhi under the lockdown. The actor mentioned that the lockdown had given him an opportunity to spend more time with his family. He explained how the entire situation was tough but he has been staying positive. The actor called the lockdown a 'blessing in disguise' as this was the first time he had had a chance to spend so much time with his family.

Talking about all the places he has lived in, Sahil mentioned that he had not lived with his family for a long stretch in 'ages'. He stated that he was from Jammu and Kashmir and had moved to Delhi to study and then to Mumbai to work. The actor added that he was thankful as his family had moved to Delhi due to his sister's education and that they will be spending all their time together in the lockdown.

Sahil Salathia made his Bollywood debut in 2019 with war epic Panipat. He was seen portraying the role of Shamsher Bahadur and the film's story was based on the events of the third battle of Panipat. Other actors in the movie were Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon. He is yet to be seen in a new film and the last TV show he was seen in was P.O.W. - Bandi Yuddh Ke.

Promo Pic Credit: Colours Tv and Sahil Salathia's Instagram

