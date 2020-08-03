'Bigg Boss 14' Release Date Out Now: Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 14 To Premiere On This Date

Fans have been wondering about Salman Khan’s upcoming season of Bigg Boss 14 and how the season will take place due to the global pandemic. It had earlier been reported that Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 14 will be delayed by a month as the theme of the show of having all the contestants under the same roof will be tossed due to the social distancing norms. However, fans will be happy to know that the Bigg Boss 14 release date has been out now. Read ahead to know more-

Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 14 premiere date out

It is now reported that the makers of India’s most-watched and loved reality television show, Bigg Boss are gearing up for yet another season with the Bollywood superstar and its long-time host, Salman Khan. Earlier, it was reported that Bigg Boss is all set to start its show by the first week of October, but the upcoming season was delayed owing to the global pandemic and the lockdown imposed. After waiting eagerly for months, there is finally some good news for the die-hard fans of the show. Reportedly, Bigg Boss 14 will go on air from September 20, 2020.

Reports suggest, that while the 13th season of the show had started on October 1 last year, this year the shoot is likely to begin from the last week of October, also adding that Bigg Boss 14 will be having a jungle theme. The team has shortlisted 30 people, of which 16 will be entering the Bigg Boss 14 house. Reportedly, the participants for Bigg Boss 14 will be a mix of celebrities and commoners, comprising of 13 celebrities and three commoners.

Even though the production house and the channel will be adopting the necessary safety measures, everything including the rules of the game-show to the tasks and the wild card entries will apparently remain unchanged. Reportedly, all the 16 contestants will be tested for Covid-19 before being sent inside the house. The entire Bigg Boss 14 set, as well as all the items inside the house, will be completely sanitised before the show starts. Just like Bigg Boss 13, the set for Bigg Boss 14 will be constructed at Film City this year too.

Reportedly, the biggest concern of the show’s makers is about 16 people staying under the same roof, eating the same food and sharing a common toilet. The makers of the show are not sure about how social distancing can be practised in such a scenario. Some of the television personalities who are rumoured to be participating in Bigg Boss 14 are Nia Sharma, Vivian Dsena, Sugandha Mishra, Jay Soni, Avinash Mukherjee, Shireen Mirza, and Nikhil Chinapa.

